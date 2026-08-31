Music

Lionel Richie Reportedly Hospitalized in ICU After Performance

The 77-year-old singer-songwriter reportedly checked himself into a hospital for the second time during his Sing a Song All Night Long tour.

Lionel Richie performing on stage, wearing a bright yellow jacket, seated at a black grand piano, with red lighting in the background.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch via Getty Images

Lionel Richie has been hospitalized for the second time during his current tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

As reported by TMZ, a source close to the 77-year-old singer-songwriter said that Richie checked himself into a hospital following a recent performance at The Muny in Forest Park, St. Louis on Saturday (Aug. 29). According to the source, Richie checked himself in out of caution and has been placed in intensive care.

Doctors have reportedly looked into whether he’s suffering from dehydration, but he’s expected to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday (Sept. 1). According to attendees of the St. Louis show, he performed his last song of the night, “All Night Long,” in a chair.

In June, Richie was taken to a hospital after he was forced to end his performance at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. "When you're feeling dizzy, sit your ass down," he told the audience. "That's the first time in my career I've sat during 'Dancing on the Ceiling'... not good, not good." Shortly after he left the stage, his saxophonist, Dino Soldo, told the audience that Richie was “not feeling well.”

A month after the health scare, he returned to the stage. "Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love," Richie wrote in an update shared on Instagram. “I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you.”

Related Stories

Lionel Richie Postpones Concerts After Falling Ill
Music

Lionel Richie Postpones Two Concerts After Feeling Dizzy Onstage

Fans were left stunned when Richie never returned after intermission. Doctors have advised rest, putting his Chicago and Columbus concerts on hold.

Bernadette Giacomazzo68 days ago
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 13
Music

Lionel Richie Reportedly Taken to Hospital After Cutting Minnesota Show Short

The 77-year-old singer-songwriter finished his performance in St. Paul early after telling fans he felt "dizzy."

Joe Price69 days ago
Lionel Richie's Ex-Wife Gives Update on His Health Following Show Cancellations
Music

After Onstage Scare, Lionel Richie’s Ex Shares Hopeful Health News

After an onstage health scare cut one concert short and postponed two more shows, the music legend’s ex shared a hopeful message for worried fans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo63 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk Trial: OTF Vonnie Recounts His First Attempted Hit on Quando Rondo in Georgia
2
MusicThe Kid Mero Dares Biggie’s Killer to Pull a Keffe D: ‘Go Do a Podcast. Go Snitch on Yourself’
3
MusicLil Durk Trial: Flacka Testifies He Was Never Paid for Role in Alleged Quando Rondo Hit
4
MusicDame Dash's Life Rights to Be Auctioned Off
5
Pop CultureIssa Rae and the 'Insecure' Cast Cancel 13-City Anniversary Tour, Inglewood Date Still On
6
Pop CultureWatch 50 Cent as Balrog in the New ‘Street Fighter’ Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App