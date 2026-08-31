Lionel Richie Reportedly Hospitalized in ICU After Performance

Lionel Richie has been hospitalized for the second time during his current tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

As reported by TMZ, a source close to the 77-year-old singer-songwriter said that Richie checked himself into a hospital following a recent performance at The Muny in Forest Park, St. Louis on Saturday (Aug. 29). According to the source, Richie checked himself in out of caution and has been placed in intensive care.

Doctors have reportedly looked into whether he’s suffering from dehydration, but he’s expected to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday (Sept. 1). According to attendees of the St. Louis show, he performed his last song of the night, “All Night Long,” in a chair.

In June, Richie was taken to a hospital after he was forced to end his performance at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. "When you're feeling dizzy, sit your ass down," he told the audience. "That's the first time in my career I've sat during 'Dancing on the Ceiling'... not good, not good." Shortly after he left the stage, his saxophonist, Dino Soldo, told the audience that Richie was “not feeling well.”

A month after the health scare, he returned to the stage. "Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love," Richie wrote in an update shared on Instagram. “I'm doing well, and I'm grateful for all of you.”