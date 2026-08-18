Josh Hart Says He Hasn't Watched the NBA Finals Yet: 'Maybe I'll Watch It Soon'

In an interview with Morgan Alston for Complex, New York Knicks star Josh Hart discussed his partnership with high-performance air care brand Blueair and also revealed why he hasn’t watched back any highlights of his 2025-26 season. Hart—who welcomed twins in 2023 with his high-school sweetheart, Shannon Phillips—gave a career-best performance during the recent season, which also made him part of the first trio of players to win both an NCAA and NBA championship together with his teammates Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges. But in the off-season, he’s not given himself much of an opportunity to look back on his performance with the Knicks. “Have you watched the championship game back? And if so, how many times?” Alston asked Hart. “To be honest, I haven’t,” he replied. “I’ve seen, like, the ending and I’ve seen clips and pieces… But I don’t know when I’m gonna watch it, to be honest with you. I think when I get further and further away from winning in that moment, I’ll probably watch it just to kind of help it jog some memory… In the summer, I like to kind of get away from basketball and those kind of things. … Maybe I’ll watch it sometime soon.”

As for what he’s been up to this summer, he said that his wife might say he’s spent too much time “drinking wine” during the off-season. “It ain’t a bad thing for me,” he laughed, noting that he recently went to Bordeaux in France and Italy, too.

He also said it’s going to be “very hard” to top the summer of 2026, especially with the “beautiful chaos” in New York City after the Knicks won their first championship in 53 years. “It’s a crazy time to be in New York and be a New Yorker,” he said. “This will definitely be tough to top; hopefully [in] 2027 we can do a decent job of trying to top it.” Elsewhere in the interview, he stressed how Blueair has helped his recovery process throughout the off-season, especially when it comes to sleep. “I think that’s something that gets overlooked… With Blueair, it helped me dive deeper and [be] a little more detail-oriented in how I recover,” he shared. “It’s an organic, authentic partnership. I think Blueair does an amazing job of trying to build that oasis in your house.” To coincide with Hart’s partnership with Blueair, the company has launched a limited edition Knicks-branded air purifier with a commercial starring him.

“I take recovery seriously, probably more seriously than people think when they see me roll up to post-game press conferences with a glass of wine or pizza. My pre-game nap is non-negotiable. Family time is non-negotiable,” he said of the partnership in a statement. “'ve learned that the environment you live in matters, too. Since having kids, I've become much more aware of the air we breathe at home because I want my family in the healthiest environment possible. The environment you recover in matters. Better air helps me sleep, recover, and show up at my best, both on the court and at home with my family.”

Watch the commercial starring Hart above.