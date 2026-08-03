Josh Hart’s Twins Trade Knicks Hero Dad for OG Anunoby and LeBron

The veteran guard recently revealed that his 3-year-old sons have become basketball fans in their own right—and one of them has already replaced Dad with a new favorite. While Hendrix cycles through Knicks stars, Haze has unexpectedly become a fan of LeBron James, even though the four-time NBA champion is no longer with the Lakers and has since signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Winning an NBA championship with the New York Knicks didn't guarantee Josh Hart top billing at home.

“They try to impersonate all the guys on the team,” Hart told People. “OG [Anunoby] is Hendrix’s favorite. It was me, then it was Jalen [Brunson].”

Haze, meanwhile, has his own agenda.

“Now he likes saying, ‘LeBron James,’” Hart said. “I’m like, ‘Where did LeBron James come from?’”

The playful revelation offered a glimpse into life away from the court for Hart and his wife, Shannon, who are raising energetic twin boys, Hendrix and Haze. The couple recently signed them up for tennis camp in hopes of introducing them to another sport, but the early returns haven't exactly suggested a future at Wimbledon.

“They’re not listening,” Shannon said. “They’re throwing rackets. They’re doing all the things. I’m like, this is a disaster.”