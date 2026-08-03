Josh Hart’s Twins Trade Knicks Hero Dad for OG Anunoby and LeBron

Key Takeaways
- Fresh off helping the New York Knicks win their first title in 53 years, Josh Hart says his 3-year-old twins have moved on from him as their favorite player, with Hendrix now obsessed with OG Anunoby and Haze randomly fixated on saying “LeBron James.”
- Hart and his wife Shannon say the boys are already wild at tennis camp—throwing rackets and ignoring instructions—so Hart bought a racket for home to get them more reps and try to channel their energy.
- After staying intensely locked in during the Finals, Hart is leaning into a lighter off-court persona, partnering with Beyond Immerse on a “Best Friend Auditions” campaign featuring a two-person koozie and a six-part digital series.
Winning an NBA championship with the New York Knicks didn't guarantee Josh Hart top billing at home.
The veteran guard recently revealed that his 3-year-old sons have become basketball fans in their own right—and one of them has already replaced Dad with a new favorite. While Hendrix cycles through Knicks stars, Haze has unexpectedly become a fan of LeBron James, even though the four-time NBA champion is no longer with the Lakers and has since signed with the Philadelphia 76ers.
“They try to impersonate all the guys on the team,” Hart told People. “OG [Anunoby] is Hendrix’s favorite. It was me, then it was Jalen [Brunson].”
Haze, meanwhile, has his own agenda.
“Now he likes saying, ‘LeBron James,’” Hart said. “I’m like, ‘Where did LeBron James come from?’”
The playful revelation offered a glimpse into life away from the court for Hart and his wife, Shannon, who are raising energetic twin boys, Hendrix and Haze. The couple recently signed them up for tennis camp in hopes of introducing them to another sport, but the early returns haven't exactly suggested a future at Wimbledon.
“They’re not listening,” Shannon said. “They’re throwing rackets. They’re doing all the things. I’m like, this is a disaster.”
Hart joked that extra practice is already underway.
“I bought a racket for the house,” he said. “They gotta get some more reps in because they’re looking a little shaky out there.”
The family update comes just weeks after Hart completed the biggest season of his career. The former Villanova standout helped lead the Knicks to their first NBA championship in 53 years, capping a postseason in which he became one of the team's emotional leaders through relentless hustle, rebounding and defense.
Earlier this summer, Hart explained that he intentionally stayed "locked in" throughout the Finals, refusing to celebrate before the job was complete because "once you allow yourself to relax even for a second, you get complacent."
Off the court, Hart has also embraced a lighter side. Around National Friendship Day, he partnered with Beyond Immerse for its "Best Friend Auditions" campaign, launching a limited-edition two-person koozie and a six-part digital series built around his search for a stand-in for his famously unavailable best friend.