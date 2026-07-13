Josh Hart Trolls Tim Hardaway Sr. Over His NBA Player Podcast Criticism

Josh Hart has one NBA championship ring and exactly zero plans to stop podcasting, which is what made his reply to recent comments made by Tim Hardaway Sr. so good.
On the latest episode of Hardaway's Crossover podcast, the former Golden State Warriors legend got into a conversation about active NBA players who host podcasts during the season.
"During the season, like Draymond [Green], I don't agree with. It's alright to them, but I feel like you’re disrespecting these other teams," he said around the 30:49 mark in the video below. "You're talking about these other teams, you know, and Adam Silver just let it go, David Stern would’ve said, 'Hell no, we're not doing that."
He continued: "If you talked about a team in the media, like say on they're trade or something like that, you would have got fined by David Stern. He would have fined you. You do not talk about nobody else's team. You talk about your team and your organization. That's it."
Catching wind of his comments, Hart, who spent the entire 2025-26 season co-hosting the Roommates Show with New York Knicks teammate and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, responded with a simple yet funny remark. "I agree," he wrote on X.
A number of X users then piled on with their own takes, with one commenter writing: "Stop!!!! These guys entertain with their podcast, amaze with their basketball skills, bring home many breaking records this season. Including winning the CHAMPIONSHIP and you’re all still bitching. I think they are devoting their time to playing just fine."
Another noted that without player-run shows, fans would be stuck relying on traditional media. "It’s the bitter old head jealous of today’s player that shouldn’t have podcasts. I wanna hear from active players. Not them," they wrote.
The timing makes Hart's troll essentially self-defeating as an argument. He and Brunson ran the Roommates Show throughout the season, the Knicks won the title, and Brunson walked away with Finals MVP hardware. The year before, Jaylen Brown streamed on Twitch and led the Celtics to the 2024 championship.
Even Paul George's messy Podcast P saga, he paused the show citing a need to focus on his health while facing criticism for recording more episodes than field goals made, ended with his team back in the playoffs the following season, where the Knicks eventually bounced them.
Hart, who ran an earlier podcast called LightHarted before it ended in 2020, knew exactly what he was doing with his two-word response to Hardaway Sr. The Roommates Show has a ring now. The trolling is just a bonus.