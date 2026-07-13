Josh Hart Trolls Tim Hardaway Sr. Over His NBA Player Podcast Criticism

Josh Hart has one NBA championship ring and exactly zero plans to stop podcasting, which is what made his reply to recent comments made by Tim Hardaway Sr. so good. On the latest episode of Hardaway's Crossover podcast, the former Golden State Warriors legend got into a conversation about active NBA players who host podcasts during the season. "During the season, like Draymond [Green], I don't agree with. It's alright to them, but I feel like you’re disrespecting these other teams," he said around the 30:49 mark in the video below. "You're talking about these other teams, you know, and Adam Silver just let it go, David Stern would’ve said, 'Hell no, we're not doing that."

He continued: "If you talked about a team in the media, like say on they're trade or something like that, you would have got fined by David Stern. He would have fined you. You do not talk about nobody else's team. You talk about your team and your organization. That's it." Catching wind of his comments, Hart, who spent the entire 2025-26 season co-hosting the Roommates Show with New York Knicks teammate and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, responded with a simple yet funny remark. "I agree," he wrote on X.