How Josh Hart Stayed ‘Locked In’ During the Knicks’ NBA Championship Run

Winning an NBA championship sent New York into celebration mode, but Josh Hart says he deliberately refused to enjoy the moment until the job was finished. Fresh off helping the New York Knicks capture their first title in more than 50 years, Hart reflected on the mindset that carried him through the postseason. While the city embraced the Finals run, Hart told Haute Living that he intentionally avoided getting caught up in the excitement, believing that relaxing too soon could cost the team its edge.

"No," Hart said when asked if he had been taking time to appreciate the Knicks' historic run. "Just more locked in." He expanded on that philosophy, explaining that staying emotionally even was part of what kept him sharp throughout the playoffs. "Once you allow yourself to relax even for a second, you get complacent," Hart said. "You don't have that edge, that chip on your shoulder." That approach became a defining trait during New York's championship push. Hart once again filled the role that has made him a fan favorite, diving for loose balls, rebounding well beyond his position and doing the little things that rarely dominate highlight reels but often decide playoff games. His relentless style helped fuel a Finals run that ended with the franchise's first championship since 1973.

The same focus extends beyond basketball. In a recent profile with Haute Living, Hart described himself as someone who goes "all in" on the things he loves, whether that's the Knicks, Chelsea FC or even wine collecting. During the interview, he admitted he was simultaneously celebrating New York's Finals appearance while hate-watching Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final. "I'm all in on the things I like," Hart said. "Especially my sports teams." That obsessive attention to detail also showed up after the Knicks clinched the Eastern Conference title. Hart famously arrived at a postgame press conference with a bottle of 2008 Le Pin, one of Bordeaux's most sought-after wines, after arranging in advance to have it ready if New York won the series-clinching game. "I had a friend bring it," Hart explained. "I was like, if we win, I gotta have something good."