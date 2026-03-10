Football Player Jordan Jones Fatally Shot While Trying to Break Up a Fight Outside Bar

Former indoor football player Jordan Jones was fatally shot after trying to break up a fight outside of a bar he worked at as a security guard.

As confirmed by the Acworth Police Department in Georgia, officers responded to an incident at the Saddle Bar during the early hours of March 7. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered 28-year-old Jordan Alexander Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. He received aid from the responding officers until Cobb County Fire and Metro EMS took over and transported him to Kennestone Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Daniel Di Vonne Parsons. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and felony murder. He is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond. Officers said that Jones attempted to break up a fight involving Parsons, who briefly left to retrieve his firearm and shoot the former football player.

Authorities added that the investigation is ongoing and no further details are currently available.

As reported by TMZ, Jones started his football career at Mountain View High School and the University of West Alabama. He later played in the Indoor Football League, playing seasons with the Tulsa Oilers and San Antonio Gunslingers. He was set to play a season with the Pro Arena Football One League’s Michigan Arsenal this season.