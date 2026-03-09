Woman Who Allegedly Shot Rihanna's House Arrested and Charged With Attempted Murder

The woman who allegedly shot the Los Angeles home of Rihanna has been identified.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, 35-year-old Lisette Ortiz was booked by the Los Angeles Police Department for attempted murder after being named a suspect in the Sunday (March 8) shooting. Ortiz’s bail has been set at $10,225,000. Following her arrest, her social media posts surfaced, many of which showed her talking about Rihanna disparagingly. Ortiz has been arrested at least twice before, and her LinkedIn page shows that she resides in Orlando, Florida, and is a speech-language pathologist.
Authorities are still investigating the shooting of Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home, which she was in at the time that gunfire was reported outside the residence. Out of multiple rounds being aimed at the home, at least one bullet struck the mansion. No injuries were reported, and it remains unclear whether Rihanna’s longtime partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, was there, along with their three children, RZA, 3, Riot Rose, 2, and Rocki Irish, who was born last September.
Police responded to the scene around 1:21 p.m. yesterday afternoon, when it was reported that shots were fired from a white Tesla car, which sped off. The suspect was trailed by LAPD officers to a parking lot in Sherman Oaks. According to multiple reports, rounds were fired from an AR-15 style rifle, although authorities have not confirmed details about the weapon.