Music

Woman Who Allegedly Shot Rihanna's House Arrested and Charged With Attempted Murder

The woman has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and is held on a $10 million bond.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Rihanna is seen on February 13, 2026 in New York City.
XNY/Star Max/GC Images

The woman who allegedly shot the Los Angeles home of Rihanna has been identified.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 35-year-old Lisette Ortiz was booked by the Los Angeles Police Department for attempted murder after being named a suspect in the Sunday (March 8) shooting. Ortiz’s bail has been set at $10,225,000. Following her arrest, her social media posts surfaced, many of which showed her talking about Rihanna disparagingly. Ortiz has been arrested at least twice before, and her LinkedIn page shows that she resides in Orlando, Florida, and is a speech-language pathologist.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting of Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home, which she was in at the time that gunfire was reported outside the residence. Out of multiple rounds being aimed at the home, at least one bullet struck the mansion. No injuries were reported, and it remains unclear whether Rihanna’s longtime partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, was there, along with their three children, RZA, 3, Riot Rose, 2, and Rocki Irish, who was born last September.

Police responded to the scene around 1:21 p.m. yesterday afternoon, when it was reported that shots were fired from a white Tesla car, which sped off. The suspect was trailed by LAPD officers to a parking lot in Sherman Oaks. According to multiple reports, rounds were fired from an AR-15 style rifle, although authorities have not confirmed details about the weapon.

Related Stories

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky smiling together; Rihanna in a fur-lined coat, A$AP Rocky in a colorful beanie.
Music

Rihanna Congratulates ‘Baby Daddy’ ASAP Rocky After ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard

Rocky's fourth studio album officially debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Alex Ocho235 days ago
Rihanna and Vivian Wilson
Music

Rihanna Enlists Elon Musk’s Estranged Daughter for New Savage X Fenty Campaign

Rihanna tapped Vivian Wilson, Musk's daughter, for Savage X Fenty's new campaign.

tara mahadevan253 days ago
Rihanna
Music

Rihanna Asks Fan to Turn Off Camera During Heartfelt Conversation in Resurfaced Video

The singer's kindness and therapeutic abilities were on full display.

Trey Alston257 days ago

Trending

1
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
2
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
3
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
4
BetsFriend or Foe: A Timeline of Jay-Z and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicCardi B Shuts Down Speculation She and Offset Are Still ‘Messing Around': ‘Never in Your Life'

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App