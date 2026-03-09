Woman Who Allegedly Shot Rihanna's House Arrested and Charged With Attempted Murder

The woman who allegedly shot the Los Angeles home of Rihanna has been identified.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 35-year-old Lisette Ortiz was booked by the Los Angeles Police Department for attempted murder after being named a suspect in the Sunday (March 8) shooting. Ortiz’s bail has been set at $10,225,000. Following her arrest, her social media posts surfaced, many of which showed her talking about Rihanna disparagingly. Ortiz has been arrested at least twice before, and her LinkedIn page shows that she resides in Orlando, Florida, and is a speech-language pathologist.