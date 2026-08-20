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2Pac Repeated 'We’ll Take Care of It' to Cop in Ambulance When Asked Who Shot Him, Officer Testifies

A retired police officer who rode in the ambulance with the late rapper testified he heard some of 2Pac's final words.

Rapper Tupac Shakur performs at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994.
Raymond Boyd via Getty Images

During the Duane Keith ‘Keffe D’ Davis’ trial for the murder of 2Pac in 1996, a retired police officer took the stand to testify and revealed the late rapper’s final words.

As reported by USA Today, former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer Garry Dale testified as part of the trial on Monday (Aug. 17) and said that he pulled over Pac and Suge Knight on the night of the fatal drive-by shooting. He pulled them over because they didn’t have a visible license plate, but they were let go with a warning. Later that night, Dale rode in the ambulance taking Pac to a nearby hospital.

He testified that he heard Pac share some of his final words in the ambulance. When asked who shot at him and Shakur, he allegedly replied, “No, we’ll take care of it.”

“I was trying to talk to him to find out what had happened, gather information to see who had fired at him,” Dale told the courtroom. “He was still talking, and I was trying to convince him to tell me the name of whoever his assailants were.” He noted that he repeated “we’ll take care of it” at least a “couple times” during the ambulance ride, but he “couldn’t get him to talk… any further than that.”

Pac was shot in a drive-by shooting on September 7, 1996, after attending the Bruce Seldon and Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. He was taken to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada to receive treatment for his injuries, during which he was sedated and placed on life support. Six days later, on September 13, he died from his injuries.

During the trial on Tuesday (Aug. 18), forensic pathologist and Clark County medical examiner Dr. Lisa Gavin testified that Pac didn’t have gunshot wounds to the head and he “died of gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.” Photos of the late rapper’s body taken during his autopsy weren’t shown during the public broadcast, but the images were presented to the jurors.

Keffe D was arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with Pac’s murder in 2023, with the trial finally starting earlier this month.

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