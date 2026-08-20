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Blackpink's Jennie Is Getting an Adidas Superstar Collab

Here's an official look at the Jennie x Adidas Superstar Sq Ballet.

Jennie x Adidas Superstar Sq Ballet
The Jennie x Adidas Superstar Sq Ballet is releasing soon. Via Adidas

Despite being an Adidas ambassador since 2018 as part of her K-pop group Blackpink and even appearing in numerous campaigns, Jennie has never received her own collaboration, but that’s changing soon.

Official product images of two Jennie x Adidas Superstar Sq Ballet styles have emerged, revealing two contrasting black and white colorways of the new silhouette. Despite being inspired by the classic Shell Toe, this version has a unique slip-on design on the upper paired with a boxier toe box and a bow at the forefoot. There’s also a strap at the midfoot, along with co-branding printed on the heel of the insoles, and an updated shape for the outsole.

At the time of writing, release details for the Jennie x Adidas Superstar Sq Ballet collabs have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.

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