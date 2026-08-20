Despite being an Adidas ambassador since 2018 as part of her K-pop group Blackpink and even appearing in Jennie has never received her own collaboration, but that’s changing soon.

Official product images of two Jennie x Adidas Superstar Sq Ballet styles have emerged, revealing two contrasting black and white colorways of the new silhouette. Despite being inspired by the classic Shell Toe, this version has a unique slip-on design on the upper paired with a boxier toe box and a bow at the forefoot. There’s also a strap at the midfoot, along with co-branding printed on the heel of the insoles, and an updated shape for the outsole.

At the time of writing, release details for the Jennie x Adidas Superstar Sq Ballet collabs have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Check back soon for official updates in the coming weeks.