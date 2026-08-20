Drake Opens New Music Venue in Canada’s Capital City

Drake just opened up his second History live music venue in partnership with Live Nation.

In a post shared on Instagram, Drake celebrated the opening of History in Ottawa, Canada on Thursday (Aug. 20). “Today we open the second History,” he wrote, referring to the first History venue in Toronto. “A venue for outstanding artists and the incredible fan bases that seek that communal family experience. Thank you to Live Nation for giving me the continued trust on a journey that I hope is shared with every city and country worldwide.”

Accompanying his comments celebrating the opening of the venue, he shared a look at what concertgoers can expect when they attend a show there.

“These venues are where our stories are born, elevated, shared, and hopefully revisited. I will be there to drop off my personal touch to Ottawa soon,” he continued. “In creating this I think about every artist that had to play a venue and ask themselves ‘is this what making it feels like’ because I know we respect all the heritage and all the years of inheritance but hope to create a better experience for our budding artists moving forward.”