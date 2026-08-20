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Drake Opens New Music Venue in Canada’s Capital City

The music venue is named History, just like the Drake-backed venue of the same name in Toronto.

Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England.
Simone Joyner via Getty Images

Drake just opened up his second History live music venue in partnership with Live Nation.

In a post shared on Instagram, Drake celebrated the opening of History in Ottawa, Canada on Thursday (Aug. 20). “Today we open the second History,” he wrote, referring to the first History venue in Toronto. “A venue for outstanding artists and the incredible fan bases that seek that communal family experience. Thank you to Live Nation for giving me the continued trust on a journey that I hope is shared with every city and country worldwide.”

Accompanying his comments celebrating the opening of the venue, he shared a look at what concertgoers can expect when they attend a show there.

“These venues are where our stories are born, elevated, shared, and hopefully revisited. I will be there to drop off my personal touch to Ottawa soon,” he continued. “In creating this I think about every artist that had to play a venue and ask themselves ‘is this what making it feels like’ because I know we respect all the heritage and all the years of inheritance but hope to create a better experience for our budding artists moving forward.”

As reported by CBC News, the site of the venue was purchased by the National Capital Commission in 2024, and it was revealed shortly after that it was teaming with Live Nation Canada to open a 2,000-capacity venue at the site.

“Being a global superstar, he's had a lot of insights and direction on creativity and how the [space] is gonna look,” said Live Nation Canada regional vice-president Ali Shafee. “Even the premium lounge upstairs, his whole team was involved in hand-picking the furniture that goes in that room. So he is active in terms of the project itself.”

The venue is scheduled to host sixty shows before the end of 2026, of which 35 have already been announced. The inaugural concert at the venue will be The Wallflowers on Thursday (Aug. 20), while future performers include Modest Mouse, UB40, and the Pretty Reckless. Drake launched his first History venue with Live Nation in his hometown of Toronto in 2021.

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