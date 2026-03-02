Fatal Long Beach Shooting 'Wasn't Related' to Marathon Burger 'At All,' Rep Says

An investigation remains ongoing following a fatal shooting in Long Beach this weekend.

While initial coverage of the shooting on Sunday (March 1) made a point to mention the nearby grand opening of a Marathon Burger location in the city, a restaurant rep has since spoken out to offer some clarity on the situation.

"It wasn’t related to the restaurant at all," a rep for the Nipsey Hussle-honoring restaurant, which has multiple locations in California, is reported to have told regional outlet KTTV. "People were eating ice cream and playing basketball games."

Complex has reached out to Marathon Burger for additional comment.

The Long Beach location of Marathon Burger (located at 245 Pine Avenue) held its grand opening celebration on Sunday, complete with appearances by Snoop Dogg and Stevie Wonder.