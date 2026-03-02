Fatal Long Beach Shooting 'Wasn't Related' to Marathon Burger 'At All,' Rep Says

An investigation remains ongoing following a fatal shooting in Long Beach this weekend.
While initial coverage of the shooting on Sunday (March 1) made a point to mention the nearby grand opening of a Marathon Burger location in the city, a restaurant rep has since spoken out to offer some clarity on the situation.
"It wasn’t related to the restaurant at all," a rep for the Nipsey Hussle-honoring restaurant, which has multiple locations in California, is reported to have told regional outlet KTTV. "People were eating ice cream and playing basketball games."
Complex has reached out to Marathon Burger for additional comment.
The Long Beach location of Marathon Burger (located at 245 Pine Avenue) held its grand opening celebration on Sunday, complete with appearances by Snoop Dogg and Stevie Wonder.
Ahead of the Long Beach grand opening, Nipsey, who was fatally shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in 2019, was honored with the renaming of a South Los Angeles intersection. The corner of Crenshaw and Slauson is now known as Nipsey Hussle Square.
When reached for comment by Complex on Monday (March 2) about this weekend’s deadly shooting, a Long Beach Police Department rep confirmed that three victims were taken to a nearby hospital in connection with a shooting that took place on Sunday.
Per the department’s initial statement, officers responded to the 200 block of Pine Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. local time. Of the three reported victims, police say one of them has died.
“The motive and circumstances of the shooting, as well as suspect information, remain under investigation,” a police rep told Complex, adding that there are “no suspects in custody” at this time.
Complex has also reached out to the office of Rex Richardson, Long Beach mayor, for additional comment. This story may be updated.
Footage of Sunday’s shooting, seen above, showed a crowd dispersing upon the sound of gunshots.