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Chud the Builder
Pop Culture

Judge Revokes Chud the Builder's Bond Following Shooting Incident

The judge cited Dalton Eatherly's social media behavior while revoking his bond for Nashville charges.

tara mahadevan29 days ago
Yellow "Police Line Do Not Cross" tape wrapped around a wooden post, with a blurred street in the background.
Pop Culture

Three Teens Charged With Murder in Killing of Kansas City Radio DJ

James "Uncle Jimmy" Dodds was shot outside his Kansas City home earlier this week.

tara mahadevan36 days ago
A$AP Rocky in a camouflage jacket and Rihanna in a denim outfit and sunglasses, walking together at night.
Music

ASAP Rocky Says Shooting at His and Rihanna's L.A. Home Took Away 'Peace and Happiness’

Rocky discussed how an "unprovoked" shooting incident at their residence earlier this year disrupted his sense of safety and family life.

Alex Ocho45 days ago
Rapper NBA Ben10 with dreadlocks wearing a black shirt and necklace stands in a modern kitchen with light cabinets and a marble backsplash.
Music

Rapper NBA Ben10 Suffered 'Irreversible Paralysis' in Alleged Allstar JR Shooting

Allstar JR, real name Jeremy Christopher Ford, is now facing an additional charge in connection with the incident.

Joe Price49 days ago
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A man wearing a white T-shirt and multiple chains is in a jewelry store, with several people in the background browsing.
Music

Detroit Rapper Allstar JR Will Go to Trial on Federal Gun Charges This Summer

The rapper has been accused of opening fire on a group of individuals after they allegedly tried to rob him.

Joe Price52 days ago
Rihanna at a glamorous event, wearing an ornate, jeweled headpiece and a shimmering, intricately detailed outfit.
Music

Rihanna Home Shooting Suspect to Undergo Mental Competency Evaluation

If convicted as charged, the 35-year-old woman faces a possible life sentence.

Trace William Cowen58 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Baby Keem attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Baby Keem Details His Aunt Surviving After Being Caught in Crossfire Shooting

The rapper said that LaConnie Govan was 9 years old at the time.

Jaelani Turner-Williams59 days ago
Clavicular
Pop Culture

Clavicular Reaches Plea Deal In Alligator Shooting, Gets ‘Mogged’ By Judge

He and his co-defendant, Cuban Tarzan, will be avoiding jail time.

Trey Alston62 days ago
NBA Ben10.
Music

NBA Ben10 Shot Again Just Five Weeks After Houston Shooting

The rapper has been confirmed as one of three victims involved in a shooting that took place in Baton Rouge this week.

Will Lavin64 days ago
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Yellow police tape blocks off a section of the public passage.
Pop Culture

Controversial Streamer Chud the Builder in Custody After Shooting Incident in Tennessee

Dalton Eatherly claimed he was acting in self-defense after a man "started whaling" on him.

Jose Martinez65 days ago
Lil Tjay in a hoodie and cap is performing on stage, with a smoky, colorful background.
Music

Lil Tjay Recalls Waking Up From Coma After 2022 Shooting: ‘I Didn’t Know What Happened’

The Bronx rapper opened up about the confusion and life-changing perspective he gained after surviving a 2022 shooting.

Mark Elibert66 days ago
College Football Star Ahmad Hardy Shot During Mississippi Concert
Sports

Missouri Star Ahmad Hardy Shot at Mississippi Concert, Listed in Stable Condition

Details remain scarce, but the All-SEC star is alert and recovering as the college football world rallies around him after the Mississippi shooting.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
_ea.guimaraes/Instagram
Life

Brazilian Influencer Fatally Shot In Front of Her Four Children

26-year-old Pâmela Guimarães was fatally shot outside her Sertanópolis home.

Jaelani Turner-Williams73 days ago
Chris Brown.
Music

Shooting Reported Outside Chris Brown's California Home (UPDATE)

It's unclear whether the singer was home at the time of the incident.

Jaelani Turner-Williams76 days ago
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Allstar JR wearing sunglasses and a large chain necklace, standing in a room with red walls.
Music

Allstar JR Denied Bond in Federal Case, Ordered Held Pending Trial

The rapper is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Mark Elibert77 days ago
New Details Emerge in the West Palm Beach Taco Bell Soda Shooting
Life

Taco Bell Worker Charged After Allegedly Shooting at Customers Over Soda Cup

Police say a Taco Bell employee opened fire after confronting customers over allegedly using a water cup to fill soda at a West Palm Beach location.

Bernadette Giacomazzo79 days ago
HavinMotion
Music

DMV Rapper HavinMotion Dead at 22

The artist was fatally shot on April 23.

tara mahadevan81 days ago

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