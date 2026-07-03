Featured
A breakdown of the Alec Baldwin shooting incident that killed Halyna Hutchins on the ‘Rust’ movie set. Here’s more on the search warrant, IATSE, & much more.Karla Rodriguez
The trial centered on the shooting in which Tory wounded Megan began this month and ended with a guilty verdict. Here's what all has happened so far.Trace William Cowen
Members of the hip-hop community and beyond took to social media to pay tribute to Takeoff, after the Migos rapper was shot dead in Houston on Tuesday.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Music
PnB Rock Tributes Pour in From Drake, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, YG, and Many More Following Fatal Shooting
PnB Rock was senselessly shot and killed in L.A., and tributes and remembrances are coming in from Drake, Quavo, Juicy J, Nicki Minaj, and many more.Jose Martinez