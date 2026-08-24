Sports

Enes Kanter Freedom Gets Booted From WNBA Game After Getting Into It With Natasha Cloud

The former NBA player was escorted out of the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever game after he was called out by Cloud for his provocative, transphobic t-shirt.

Former basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom and Natasha Cloud #9 of the Chicago Sky yell at one another during the second half between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena on August 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.
Michael Reaves via Getty Images

Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom was ejected from the WNBA game between Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky on Sunday (Aug. 23) after he got into a heated argument with Natasha Cloud.

Kanter was sat courtside during the game, wearing a deliberately provocative t-shirt that directly inserted him into the ongoing non-debate surrounding trans athletes despite the WNBA not having a single trans player. “WOMAN. Noun. Adult human female,” read the black t-shirt, as seen in videos circulating on social media. Cloud approached Kanter during a timeout in the third quarter, and allegedly called him out for his t-shirt.

She directly pointed at Kanter and started to yell at him, and he responded by approaching the court and yelling back. Shortly after the argument kicked off, Kanter was escorted out of the venue by security guards.

In an interview after the game, Chicago Sky forward Azura Stevens was asked about the incident. “There was just a fan incident, and the security handled it, and we’re just going to focus on the game,” said Stevens, per Forbes.

Sky coach Tyler Marsh also backed Cloud and insisted that she didn’t cause a disruption to the game. “I told her that we all embrace her as someone that protects our team and protects people that need to be protected,” Marsh said. “If you come to a game, you should probably come to enjoy the basketball.”

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Kanter celebrated the disruption he caused. “I just got kicked out of a @WNBA game for supporting WOMEN!” he wrote. “Let that sink in, AMERICA!”

Kanter, who previously changed his legal name to incorporate “Freedom” after becoming a U.S. citizen, recently suggested that he would declare himself for the 2027 WNBA draft. “If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA,” Kanter said in a statement he claimed was intended to “mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices.

Related Stories

Enes Kanter celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during a New York Knicks game in 2018.
Bets

Was Enes Kanter Freedom Actually a Good NBA Player? An Investigation

The former NBA veteran turned culture war provocateur recently declared for the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Jeff Smith14 days ago
DiJonai Carrington Has a Fan Removed, Then Hits 2 Players Across the Face
Sports

DiJonai Carrington Catches Two Valkyries Players in Face, Has Fan Temporarily Removed

Inside Carrington’s eventful night against the Valkyries, the WNBA guard’s latest dust-up revives questions about officiating, fan behavior and her 'white privilege' post.

Bernadette Giacomazzo11 days ago
Former NBA Player Etan Thomas Compared Caitlin Clark to 'Willy Wonka' Character Veruca Salt
Sports

Etan Thomas Calls Caitlin Clark ‘The Veruca Salt of the WNBA’

Etan Thomas slams Caitlin Clark’s on-court attitude, saying those who enable her have ‘created the Veruca Salt of the WNBA’ as scrutiny of her exchanges with officials grows.

Bernadette Giacomazzo36 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJonas Brothers Announces Complex Pop-Up in NY: What You Need to Know
2
Pop CultureTyrese Says "How You Gonna Act Like That" Was Inspired by Kim Kardashian's Alleged Cheating
3
MusicThe Game Discusses Earlier Versions of Drake Collab: 'They Weren't Too Kind'
4
SportsExclusive: All 32 Disney x Champion NFL Team Pairings Revealed
5
SneakersWhy the Nike Kobe 6 Is Kobe Bryant's Best Sneaker
6
SneakersThe Best 24 Nike Kobe Sneakers of All Time, Ranked

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App