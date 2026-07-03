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DiJonai Carrington talks with Natasha Cloud on the sideline during a Chicago Sky-Toronto Tempo game in May 2026.
Bets

DiJonai Carrington Injury Update: When Will She Return?

Carrington has yet to play a game for the Chicago Sky as she recovers from ankle surgery.

Matt Burke38 days ago
Angel Reese Speaks Out After Minnesota ICE Shooting: 'Praying for Our Country'
Sports

Angel Reese Reacts After Minneapolis Border Patrol Shooting: ‘Praying for Our Country’

The Chicago Sky forward shared a brief message on social media as news spread about a fatal shooting involving federal immigration agents in Minnesota.

Bernadette Giacomazzo172 days ago
Angel Reese Weighs In on Trinity Rodman's Contract Negotiations
Sports

Angel Reese Weighs In on Trinity Rodman's Contract Negotiations

Trinity Rodman has an offer on the table from the DC Power, which has a minority stake owned by her father, Dennis Rodman.

Bernadette Giacomazzo237 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 28: Angel Reese attends the Netflix film A House of Dynamite, NYFF Main Slate Premiere and Q&A on September 28, 2025 in New York City.
Style

Angel Reese to Be First Pro Athlete to Walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The WNBA phenom was named a Victoria's Secret angel for the brand's Oct. 15 fashion show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams281 days ago
Sophie Cunningham and Angel Reese battle for positioning under the basket.
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Calls Out Angel Reese for 'Brutal' Comments About Sky Getting 'Good Players'

Cunningham says Reese's comments failed to protect her locker room.

Brad Appleton310 days ago
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WNBA Coach Tyler Marsh Compares Angel Reese to Lakers Legend James Worthy
Sports

WNBA Coach Tyler Marsh Compares Angel Reese to Lakers Legend James Worthy

'She’s going to be one of the top players in this league for years to come,' he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo313 days ago
A woman in a blue hoodie with a headband, looking to the side, in a dimly lit indoor setting.
Sports

Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese Suspended for Comments Critical of Team

The Chicago Sky suspended their star player for remarks deemed “detrimental,” which, when combined with an earlier penalty, sidelines her until Sunday’s second half.

Mark Elibert315 days ago
Angel Reese is Channeling Dennis Rodman with Recent Controversies, Says Sports Commentator
Sports

Angel Reese Is Channeling Dennis Rodman With Recent Controversies, Says Sports Commentator

Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson says the Chicago Sky forward is channeling the Chicago Bulls forward in his prime.

Bernadette Giacomazzo316 days ago
Another WNBA Game Halted By Neon Green NSFW Object Thrown At Players
Sports

Another WNBA Game Halted By Neon Green NSFW Object Thrown At Players

“It’s super disrespectful,” Chicago Sky center Elizabeth Williams said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo348 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Angel Reese attends the 38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on December 04, 2024 in New York City.
Sports

Angel Reese Explains Why She's 'Scared' to Go to Gas Stations

The Chicago Sky star captured a moment where a fan at the gas station asked to take a picture with her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams559 days ago
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(L) Angel Reese representing the Chicago Sky poses for a photo during the 2025 WNBA draft lottery on November 17, 2024 at the ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut. (R) Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls arrives to the arena before the game against the Boston Celtics during the Emirates NBA Cup game on November 29, 2024 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Sports

Angel Reese Says Lonzo Ball Gave Her $2,000 to Cover $200 Fine

The Chicago Sky power forward didn't reveal whether she returned the remaining $1,800 to Ball.

Jaelani Turner-Williams594 days ago
Angel Reese engaged in a conversation on stage with Speedy Morman.
Sports

Angel Reese on If Her Net Worth Is $2 Million: ‘Way Off’

Angel Reese sat down for a live taping of '360 With Speedy' at ComplexCon 2024 in Las Vegas this past weekend and was asked about her net worth.

tara mahadevan605 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Angel Reese is seen in Meatpacking on October 15, 2024 in New York City.
Sports

Angel Reese Says WNBA Checks Don’t Cover Her Bills: ‘I’m Living Beyond My Means’

During an Instagram Live session, the Chicago Sky forward explained that her $74,000 WNBA salary isn't enough for her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams639 days ago
Angel Reese and Usher
Music

Watch Usher Serenade Angel Reese At L.A. Concert

The Chicago Sky player makes the latest female celebrity to do a "There Goes My Baby" singalong with Usher.

Jaelani Turner-Williams660 days ago
Angel reese playing basketball
Sports

Angel Reese Announces She’s Out for the Season Due to Wrist Injury

The star player's rookie season is coming to a premature end after an injury sustained during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Jade Gomez678 days ago
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PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 18: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky smiles during the game against the Phoenix Mercury on August 18, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. 
Sports

Angel Reese Thanks Fans for New Reese's Pieces Collaboration: 'Y'all Made This Happen!'

Reese's fanbase is affectionately known as the 'Reese's Pieces.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams695 days ago

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