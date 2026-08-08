Enes Kanter Freedom Declares for 2027 WNBA Draft to Challenge Trans Athlete Rules

The announcement, praised as "genius" by activist Riley Gaines, lands amid heated debate over trans women in women's sports, with the WNBPA responding by reaffirming its commitment to justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.

He frames the move as a test of the WNBA’s transgender eligibility rules, insisting he is not mocking trans people but demanding that the league apply its stated values and policies "equally, consistently, and without exception."

Enes Kanter Freedom declared himself a 2027 WNBA Draft prospect in a video on X, saying that if self-identification is the standard, he meets every requirement to play in the league.

Enes Kanter Freedom has declared himself eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft, framing the move as a challenge to the league's current eligibility policies regarding transgender athletes. The former NBA center announced his intentions in a video posted to X on Friday (July 7), saying he had reviewed the WNBA's guidelines before making the decision. "After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines, I am officially declaring myself a WNBA prospect," Freedom said. "If simply declaring who you are is all that's required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA."

The former Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers center said he and his team had examined the league's eligibility framework before deciding to declare for the 2027 draft. Freedom insisted his announcement was not intended to mock or insult transgender people. "I am definitely not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices," he said. "I'm simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone, the rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for." He added that he looks forward to seeing whether the league applies those standards "equally, consistently, and without exception." The video quickly gained traction online, drawing millions of views within hours. Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines, who has become a prominent advocate for restricting transgender women from competing in women's sports, praised Freedom's announcement, calling it "genius."

Following Freedom's announcement, former NBA first-round pick Royce White also declared for the WNBA, claiming he now identifies as transgender for the purpose of playing professional basketball.

White told Fox News he believes he'd be "unstoppable" in the WNBA and suggested he could pursue legal action if denied an opportunity to play.