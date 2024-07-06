Minnesota Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson Dead at 24

Khyree Jackson, a rookie cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings, has reportedly been killed in a car crash in Maryland. He was 24 years old.
“I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared in a statement on social media.
“In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him.”
“I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches,” he added.
