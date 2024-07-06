Minnesota Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson Dead at 24

The young cornerback was reportedly killed in a car crash in Maryland.

Jul 06, 2024
Khyree Jackson answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 29, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN.
Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Khyree Jackson answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 29, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN.
Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Khyree Jackson, a rookie cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings, has reportedly been killed in a car crash in Maryland. He was 24 years old.

“I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared in a statement on social media.

Statement from Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on Khyree Jackson's tragic passing pic.twitter.com/Sa7dffCTof

— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 6, 2024
“In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him.”

“I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches,” he added.

This story is being updated.

