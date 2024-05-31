Aaron Gordon's older brother Drew Gordon died in a car crash in Portland, Oregon.

As reported by ESPN, the 33-year-old former NBA player's death was confirmed by his agent, Calvin Andrews. He played seven games for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2014-2015 season. He is survived by his three children and his wife, Angela.

Gordon began his career in basketball at UCLA but later transferred to New Mexico. He went undrafted in the 2012 draft but played for the Dallas Mavericks in the Summer League. He found himself in various foreign leagues and the G-League before his brief stint with the 76ers.

"The Denver Nuggets organization is devastated to learn about the tragic passing of Drew Gordon," the Nuggets said in a statement. "Drew was far too young to leave this world, but his legacy will forever live on through his three beautiful children and all of his loved ones. Our hearts are with Aaron and the Gordon family during this extremely difficult time."

The 76ers retweeted the post and added, "We send our condolences to the Gordon family and their friends."