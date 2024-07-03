Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne was arrested last month for reportedly refusing to identify himself during a police investigation.

According to an arrest report obtained by TMZ, the incident took place on the morning of June 14 in Scottsdale, Arizona, where Payne called police following a heated argument with his girlfriend.

When police arrived at the scene, the couple said they had resolved a verbal dispute and no longer needed assistance. After that, police asked for Payne’s name and date of birth to finish their investigation. For “minutes,” the 29-year-old NBA journeyman refused to identify himself before ultimately claiming his name was “Terry Johnson.”

Officers from the Scottsdale Police Department told Payne they believed he was lying, warning him that he would be arrested if he failed to identify himself.

Payne didn't waver, telling police, "No, that's my fake name, can you please leave," adding, "If you want to arrest me for giving you a fake name, congratulations."

Payne was subsequently arrested and taken to the Scottsdale City Jail, where he was released hours later. He was charged with one count of refusing to provide a truthful name and one count of making a false report to law enforcement.

This news arrives as Payne is fresh off his ninth season in the NBA. The veteran guard was traded from Milwaukee to the Sixers in February, averaging 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this year. Drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2015, Payne has played for five teams in the past seven seasons (Bulls, Cavs, Suns, Bucks, Sixers).