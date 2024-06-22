Justin Timberlake Shares Emotional Speech at Concert Following DWI Arrest: 'It's Been a Tough Week'

Justin Timberlake says he had a "tough week" following his recent DWI arrest and wanted fans to know.

On Tuesday (June 18), the Everything I Thought It Was singer was stopped in his 2025 BMW in New York for "operating his vehicle in an intoxicated condition," placed under arrest, and held overnight. He was eventually released after his identity was confirmed.

Although Timberlake hasn't provided an official statement, albeit reportedly denying that he was heavily intoxicated, on the Chicago date of the Forget Tomorrow Tour, he briefly delivered an emotional speech before performing a sing-a-long.

"We’ve been together through ups and downs, lefts and rights. It’s been a tough week, but you’re here and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now," the teary-eyed 10-time Grammy award winner told the crowd.

He continued, "I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me, and I love you right back."