Brittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'

Key Takeaways
- Brittany Renner fired back at Daphne Joy on Instagram, mocking her appearance and soundtracking the response with "Who Let the Dogs Out" as a callback to Joy's dog-fighting jab.
- Renner said her real issue was "the grading system," arguing that predominantly Black platforms apply inconsistent standards to women and selectively glamorize sex work.
- The feud began after Renner mocked Joy during a July livestream, prompting Joy to defend her preference for mutually supportive relationships and criticize Renner’s appearance.
Brittany Renner has taken aim at Daphne Joy, responding to comments the model made about her in a recent video shared online.
On Friday (September 18), Renner took to her Instagram Story to call out Joy with a post soundtracked by Baha Men's hit anthem "Who Let the Dogs Out." Beginning by thanking her for her recent response video, Renner sarcastically praised everything from the location to Joy "using your words to the best of your abilities, considering that is not your strong suit."
She said Joy posting about her and commenting twice on The Shade Room initially made her reconsider responding. "Nonetheless, I'm glad we're here because verbal sparring is my favorite," Renner wrote.
Renner then went after Joy's appearance, claiming she had previously avoided commenting on how she looked before unloading with several insults. "You paid a pretty penny to look like everyone but yourself. You're overfilled and I'm still underwhelmed," she wrote. "There are more girls who look like you than girls who look like me, and I prefer it that way. Fake on its best day will never hold a candle to natural."
Renner later argued that her larger issue wasn't necessarily with Joy personally, but what she views as a double standard in how women are judged. "I don't have a problem with you. I have a problem with the grading system," she wrote.
Renner referenced Joy's past connection to Sean "Diddy" Combs and a leaked sex tape she was allegedly featured in while criticizing what she sees as inconsistent treatment of women on predominantly Black platforms. "We're either ALL 'whores' or NONE of us are. Eye am merely a mirror," she added.
Renner said her issue is with "the picking and choosing, the glamorization of prostitution, and the patriarchy I've recently been studying," before signing off with, "Ruff ruff."
The exchange dates back to a July Kick stream where Renner mocked Joy and said: "That could never, ever be me." Joy finally answered on Wednesday (September 16) with a poolside video that incorporated clips of Renner's comments.
"Hi, Brittany. That could never be you, and I love that for you," Joy said, before explaining that she enjoys having a man take care of her while also taking care of her partner.
Joy closed with a shot at Renner's appearance. "Hey, but Brittany, if you find yourself mentioning me again, please don't look like you've been fighting dogs all night. Okay, beautiful?"
Renner's decision to soundtrack her response with "Who Let the Dogs Out" appears to be a direct callback to Joy's jab. She ended by challenging Joy to address her argument about double standards and patriarchy rather than their appearances. "Care to share your thoughts regarding those things specifically?" Renner wrote. "I'd love to stay on topic."