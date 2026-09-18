Brittany Renner Fires Back at Daphne Joy: 'You're Overfilled and I'm Still Underwhelmed'

Brittany Renner has taken aim at Daphne Joy, responding to comments the model made about her in a recent video shared online.

On Friday (September 18), Renner took to her Instagram Story to call out Joy with a post soundtracked by Baha Men's hit anthem "Who Let the Dogs Out." Beginning by thanking her for her recent response video, Renner sarcastically praised everything from the location to Joy "using your words to the best of your abilities, considering that is not your strong suit."

She said Joy posting about her and commenting twice on The Shade Room initially made her reconsider responding. "Nonetheless, I'm glad we're here because verbal sparring is my favorite," Renner wrote.

Renner then went after Joy's appearance, claiming she had previously avoided commenting on how she looked before unloading with several insults. "You paid a pretty penny to look like everyone but yourself. You're overfilled and I'm still underwhelmed," she wrote. "There are more girls who look like you than girls who look like me, and I prefer it that way. Fake on its best day will never hold a candle to natural."