In the 74-year history of the NBA, a finite number of players are able to say that they have had their own signature sneaker. Even fewer can say they have maintained a line as long as that of LeBron James. Now on its 18th installment, with plenty of supplementary low-top variations along with subsidiary Soldier and Ambassador lines, only Michael Jordan has had a longer string of performance basketball sneakers bearing his name than LeBron has. Considering the endless LeBron vs. MJ GOAT debates from media and fans, it seems rather fitting that Jordan's 35-year run holds the top spot.

Since making his grand entrance with a 25-point performance back in 2003 against the Sacramento Kings with the Air Zoom Generation laced on his feet, James has built a legacy that few can rival. He's won four regular season MVP awards. He's been named an All-Star 16 times. He's won four championships. Off the court, he opened the I Promise School in 2018 for at-risk children in the Akron, Ohio, area. And along the way, Nike has released plenty of great looking sneaker for him too inspired by everything from champagne bottle corks to cult-classic television series.

It's hard to narrow it down to the very best, but with LeBron celebrating his 36th birthday today and his quest for his fifth ring underway, we tried our best. Check out Complex Sneakers' picks for the 23 best Nike LeBrons ever released. —Mike DeStefano