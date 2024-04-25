Jordan Brand Signs NFL Stars Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua

Jordan Brand's roster of NFL athletes just got deeper with the brand announcing the signing of Maxx Crosby and Puka Nacua.

Just moments ago, Michael Jordan's namesake brand confirmed it had signed the Las Vegas Raider defensive end and the Los Angeles Rams wideout to multi-year endorsement deals. Similar to previous signings, the specific terms of the deals weren't disclosed.

Since signing with the Raiders in 2019, Crosby has been named second-team All-Pro twice and selected to the Pro Bowl three times. Nacua was drafted by the Rams in 2023 and has already been selected to participate in the Pro Bowl.

Some of the NFL players currently signed to Jordan Brand include Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, and San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel.

As expected, Crosby and Nacua will be representing Jordan Brand both on and off the field moving forward.