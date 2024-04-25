First Look at the 'Producer Series' Nike KD 17 Collection

A crossover between Kevin Durant's love for music and basketball will soon take shape in the form of these Nike KD 17 colorways pictured here.

Newly leaked images from leaker @Brandon1an on X reveal several upcoming iterations of Durant's latest signature shoe that are part of a "Producer Series" collection. One of the styles includes a tie-dye color scheme that pays homage to record producer Metro Boomin and a grey, purple, and volt makeup inspired by rapper Alchemist. There's also a pair coming that pays tribute to producer Bink!, but images of the shoe have yet to surface.

Durant has referenced some of the music industry's top producers in the past. Back in 2022, Nike released a three-shoe KD 15 "Producer Pack" paying homage to Boi-1da, Cardo, and 9th Wonder.

Currently, the Nike KD 17 has yet to be released but is scheduled to make its retail debut on May 17 in the "Sunset" colorway. The "Producer Series" styles are expected to launch in the coming months. Grab a closer look at the sneakers below and check back soon to Complex Sneakers for official updates.