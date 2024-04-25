Michael Penix Jr. Signs Endorsement Deal with Adidas

Adidas has added one of the top quarterback prospects to its roster ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft tonight.

The Three Stripes announced the signing of Washington Huskies star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. today, but the terms weren't revealed. Penix Jr. previouisly entered a deal with Adidas in October 2023 when he became the brand's first NIL football athlete.

During his senior year as a member of the Huskies, Penix Jr. led the country with 4,903 passing yards, threw 36 touchdowns, and led the team to the national championship game before losing to the Michigan Wolverines. He was also named a finalist for the prestigious Heisman Trophy while winning the Maxwell Award. At the time of writing, Penix Jr. is currently projected to be a top-five quarterback picked in tonight's draft.

“Through every up and down the Three Stripes have remained consistent. I remember lacing them up for the Unsigned Preps 7 on 7 team and going around the country earning offers in the Three Stripes," Penix Jr. said. "This past year myself and Rome Odunze became the first NIL athletes for Adidas football, giving us the opportunity to build deep relationships with the entire Adidas team. Adidas has been by my side for my entire football journey so it’s only right that we continue this journey together!”

In addition to the signing of Penix Jr., Adidas also confirmed the signing of Rome Odunze, Adonai Mitchell, and Xavier Legette.