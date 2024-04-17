JJJJound Previews New Reebok Club C Collab

Fresh off of releasing their controversial Adidas Samba collabs last month, JJJJound is now teasing a new sneaker project with Reebok.

Earlier today, the Montreal-based design studio shared a first look at an unreleased Reebok Club C collab on Instagram, with the sneaker slated to launch sometime during this year's spring/summer seasons. Sticking to JJJJound's simple aesthetic, this collaborative Club C dons a tonal beige color scheme on the premium suede upper. The traditional Reebok logo at the midfoot has been replaced with "JJJJound" branding for this pair before a white midsole and grey outsole break up the tonal execution.

JJJJound has collaborated on the Reebok Club C a handful of times in the past. Last year, the duo released an olive and an all-black pair in April and October, respectively.

As of now, a concrete release date for this tan JJJJound x Reebok Club C colorway has yet to be announced by the collaborators. Check back soon for official updates.