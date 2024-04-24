Not to be confused with Travis' upcoming collaborative release with Jordan Brand, the Sharkidon is under the Nike Sportswear umbrella. The release is currently expected to take place sometime in Summer 2024.

UPDATE (04/24): Leakers @Xcsnkr and @Kicksdong on Instagram have shared an early look at two upcoming Travis Scott x Nike Shark-A-Don colorways. One pair is dressed in a predominantly brown hue and the other is in a tonal white makeup. The silhouette is currently rumored to hit retailers sometime this summer.