New Balance Signs NFL Prospect Marvin Harrison Jr.

New Balance has added Ohio State Buckeyes wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. to its roster ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft this Thursday.

News of the signing was made official by the two entities earlier today, with New Balance confirming that Harrison Jr. will play an "integral role" in the launch of the brand's first American Football cleat collection. For the debut of the upcoming American Football line, the star wideout is tasked with helping the brand reach younger football players. New Balance also confirmed that Harrison Jr. will unveil the brand's first American Football cleats exclusively on draft night this Thursday.

"Family is very important to me and joining a family brand like New Balance felt like I was building a relationship that centers on trust and shared values," Harrison Jr. said. "Being able to work closely with the design and product creation team so quickly and helping them launch the new cleats is just icing on the cake. I am excited to do the work and build something that will inspire the next generation and help me excel as I enter my professional football career."

Currently, Harrison Jr. is projected to be the top pick at the wide receiver position in this year's NFL Draft after finishing his final season with the Buckeyes with 14 touchdowns, 67 receptions and 1,211 yards.