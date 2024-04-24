New Star Wars x Adidas Sneaker Collection Is Releasing Soon

Adidas is giving Star Wars fans a new sneaker project to look forward to for this year's Star Wars Day celebration on May 4.

For the upcoming project, the sportswear brand and the iconic movie franchise are releasing a three-shoe collection featuring the Superstar XLG, the NMD, and Stan Smith. The duo also tapped Nanzuka, a contemporary art gallery in Tokyo, to create the artwork featured on the sneakers, including graphics of the droids C3PO and R2D2 printed on the Superstar. The NMD is equipped with special details throughout the shoe resembling the signature look of Darth Vader, while the Stan Smith keeps things simple with a debossed Storm Trooper stamped on the heel.

Adidas has been dropping Star Wars-themed sneakers since the late 2000s, with styles typically tied to the release of new Star Wars films. Back in 2019, the brand launched a 10-shoe collection coinciding with the release of the Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker movie.

This Nanzuka x Star Wars x Adidas collection will be released on April 27 at Adidas.jp, with each shoe retailing for 20,900 yen. The Superstar is also releasing stateside on May 4 for $150.