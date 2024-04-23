How to Buy Golf Le Fleur's Next Converse Collab

We're now close to a year removed from the release of Golf Le Fleur and Converse's last sneaker project, and now the two entities are back with a new four-shoe collection coming this week.

For this latest project, Tyler, the Creator's fashion label is reimagining the Converse Chuck 70 Low with its signature digi camo print. The pack includes four colorways featuring a white and multicolored pair, a predominantly blue makeup, a red and pink iteration, and an all-green colorway.

The silhouette is equipped with a durable canvas upper combined with a translucent toe cap and co-branding on the footbed. The standout design element of the sneaker is Golf LE Fleur's "Bellboy" graphic printed on the outsole. It's worth mentioning that the sneakers also come with a second set of shoelaces.

This quartet of Golf Le Fleur x Converse Chuck 70 styles will be released on April 25 at Converse.com and Golflefleur.com. Each pair retails for $120.