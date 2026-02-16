Steph Curry and Under Armour announced that they would be parting ways on November 13, 2025. Their relationship, which began in 2013 and looked as if it was never going to end, came to an abrupt halt and left one of the biggest names in sports without a brand. It left fans asking the same questions: what sneaker did Steph Curry wear today, and which brand will he sign with next? Since that day, Curry has been making the most of his sneaker free agency journey, rivaling some of the best we've ever seen—right up there with Kobe Bryant in between his time with Adidas and Nike, or the years when Gilbert Arenas would wear a pair of Air Max one night and a pair of luxury sneakers the next.
Curry hasn't shown favor to one brand or another either, he's laced up Nikes, Adidas, Li-Ning, and just about everything in between. But it’s clear that he's being intentional about what he's wearing, not just going into the closet and pulling something random out. During an away game in Orlando, he wore Reebok Shaqnosis to arrive to the arena and Penny 2s to warm-up. When the Warriors were away at Utah, Curry laced up a pair of Flu Games to arrive to the arena. We're seeing Steph wear Travis Scott Jordan 1 Lows, ALD New Balance 550s, and more pairs we never thought the greatest shooter of all time would lace up.
Below you'll find a comprehensive list of everything Steph has worn since departing from Under Armour (we didn't include Under Armour sneakers he wore during that time in this list), and we'll consistently update it as he rocks new ones. So if you’re wondering what sneaker Steph Curry wore today, here are the answers.
Best NBA Sneaker Free Agencies, Ranked
At San Antonio Spurs, November 14, 2025
Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 "Mambacita"
At Orlando Magic, November 18, 2025
Shoe: Reebok Shaqnosis
Shoe: Nike Penny 2 'Volt'
At Miami Heat, November 19, 2025
Shoe: Li-Ning Way of Wade 1 “Stingray”
Vs Portland Trail Blazers, November 21, 2025
Shoe: Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Oregon"
Shoe: Li-Ning JB4 'Batman'
Vs Utah Jazz, November 24, 2025
Shoe: Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game"
Shoe: Air Jordan 14 "Last Shot"
Shoe: Nike Sabrina 3 "Clay Green"
Vs Houston Rockets, November 26, 2025
Shoe: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Mocha"
Shoe: Puma Hali 1 "Hibiscus"
Vs New Orleans Pelicans, November 29, 2025
Shoe: ALD x New Balance 550 "Green"
Vs Minnesota Timberwolves, December 12, 2025
Shoe: Nike Air Garnett 3
Shoe: Clot x Adidas AE 1 Low
Shoe: Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 'Blue Fusion'
At Portland Trail Blazers, December 14, 2025
Shoe: Nike Air Max Rise
Shoe: Nike A’One "Sunshine"
Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 "CHBL"
At Phoenix Suns, December 18, 2025
Shoe: Marni x Hoka Bondi
Shoe: Nike Book 1 "What The"
Vs Phoenix Suns, December 20, 2025
Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 "USA"
Vs Orlando Magic, December 22, 2025
Shoe: Nike Air Foamposite One "Royal"
Shoe: Adidas T-Mac 3
Shoe: Li-Ning JB3 "Snake Spirit"
Vs Dallas Mavericks, December 25, 2025
Shoe: Reebok Question "Lakers"
Shoe: Nike Hyperdunk 2010 PE
Shoe: Anta KT 11
At Toronto Raptors, December 28, 2025
Shoe: Nocta x Nike Glide
Shoe: Nike Kobe 11 "All Star"
At Brooklyn Nets, December 29, 2025
Shoe: Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Pearl"
Shoe: Slam x Nike Sabrina 2
December 30, 2025
Shoe: Air Jordan 6 "Carmine"
Vs Oklahoma City Thunder, January 2, 2025
Shoe: Reebok Angel Reese 1
Vs Utah Jazz, January 3, 2026
Shoe: Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 "Lenticular"
Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 "Total Orange"
At Los Angeles Clippers, January 5, 2026
Shoe: Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat"
Shoe: Jordan CP3.7
Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal"
Vs Milwaukee Bucks, January 7, 2026
Shoe: AND1 Tai Chi Monta Ellis PE
Shoe: Adidas Exhibit A PE
Shoe: Kobe 9 Elite Low "Wolf Grey"
Vs Sacramento Kings, January 9, 2026
Shoe: Dada CDubbz "Chrome"
Shoe: Li-Ning JB 3 'Samba Dancer'
Vs Atlanta Hawks, January 11, 2026
Shoe: Nike Air Diamond Turf
Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 "Caitlin Clark"
Vs New York Knicks, January 16, 2026
Shoe: Nike Sabrina 3
Vs Charlotte Hornets, January 17, 2026
Shoe: Reebok Pump Omni Zone II
Shoe: Nike Sabrina 3
Vs Miami Heat, January 19, 2026
Shoe: Devin Booker x Nike Blazer Low
Shoe: Li-Ning Way of Wade 12
Vs Toronto Raptors, January 20, 2026
Shoe: Nike Shox BB4
Shoe: On The Roger Pro Fire
Shoe: Anta Eclosion Type 2
Vs Dallas Mavericks, January 22, 2026
Shoe: Anta Kai 3 'Chinese New Year'
Vs Minnesota Timberwolves, January 25, 2026
Shoe: Nike Dunk Low
Shoe: Adidas Crazy Energy+
Shoe: Anta Kai 3 'Chinese New Year'
Vs Utah Jazz, January 28, 2026
Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Sail’
Vs Detroit Pistons, January 30, 2026
Shoe: Anta Kai 3 ‘Chinese New Year’
Vs Philadelphia 76ers, February 3, 2026
Shoe: Reebok Question
Vs Phoenix Suns, February 5, 2026
Shoe: Nike Air Max 90
Vs Los Angeles Lakers, February 7, 2026
Shoe: Slam x Nike Kobe 2
Vs Memphis Grizzlies, February 9, 2026
Shoe: SIA Collective EVO Bounce
Vs San Antonio Spurs, February 11, 2026
Shoe: Nike Total Foamposite Max
NBA All-Star Game, February 15, 2026
Shoe: Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1
Shoe: Anta KT 11