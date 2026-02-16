Steph Curry and Under Armour announced that they would be parting ways on November 13, 2025. Their relationship, which began in 2013 and looked as if it was never going to end, came to an abrupt halt and left one of the biggest names in sports without a brand. It left fans asking the same questions: what sneaker did Steph Curry wear today, and which brand will he sign with next? Since that day, Curry has been making the most of his sneaker free agency journey, rivaling some of the best we've ever seen—right up there with Kobe Bryant in between his time with Adidas and Nike, or the years when Gilbert Arenas would wear a pair of Air Max one night and a pair of luxury sneakers the next.



Curry hasn't shown favor to one brand or another either, he's laced up Nikes, Adidas, Li-Ning, and just about everything in between. But it’s clear that he's being intentional about what he's wearing, not just going into the closet and pulling something random out. During an away game in Orlando, he wore Reebok Shaqnosis to arrive to the arena and Penny 2s to warm-up. When the Warriors were away at Utah, Curry laced up a pair of Flu Games to arrive to the arena. We're seeing Steph wear Travis Scott Jordan 1 Lows, ALD New Balance 550s, and more pairs we never thought the greatest shooter of all time would lace up.



Below you'll find a comprehensive list of everything Steph has worn since departing from Under Armour (we didn't include Under Armour sneakers he wore during that time in this list), and we'll consistently update it as he rocks new ones. So if you’re wondering what sneaker Steph Curry wore today, here are the answers.

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