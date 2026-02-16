Sneakers

What Sneaker Did Steph Curry Wear Today?

'Black Cat' Air Jordan 4s? Adidas AE 1s? Nike Air Foamposite Ones? Track what Steph Curry is wearing through sneaker free agency here.

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Steph Curry Sneaker Free Agency
Steph Curry. Via Getty

Steph Curry and Under Armour announced that they would be parting ways on November 13, 2025. Their relationship, which began in 2013 and looked as if it was never going to end, came to an abrupt halt and left one of the biggest names in sports without a brand. It left fans asking the same questions: what sneaker did Steph Curry wear today, and which brand will he sign with next? Since that day, Curry has been making the most of his sneaker free agency journey, rivaling some of the best we've ever seen—right up there with Kobe Bryant in between his time with Adidas and Nike, or the years when Gilbert Arenas would wear a pair of Air Max one night and a pair of luxury sneakers the next.

Curry hasn't shown favor to one brand or another either, he's laced up Nikes, Adidas, Li-Ning, and just about everything in between. But it’s clear that he's being intentional about what he's wearing, not just going into the closet and pulling something random out. During an away game in Orlando, he wore Reebok Shaqnosis to arrive to the arena and Penny 2s to warm-up. When the Warriors were away at Utah, Curry laced up a pair of Flu Games to arrive to the arena. We're seeing Steph wear Travis Scott Jordan 1 Lows, ALD New Balance 550s, and more pairs we never thought the greatest shooter of all time would lace up.

Below you'll find a comprehensive list of everything Steph has worn since departing from Under Armour (we didn't include Under Armour sneakers he wore during that time in this list), and we'll consistently update it as he rocks new ones. So if you’re wondering what sneaker Steph Curry wore today, here are the answers.

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At San Antonio Spurs, November 14, 2025

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 "Mambacita"

At Orlando Magic, November 18, 2025

Shoe: Reebok Shaqnosis

Shoe: Nike Penny 2 'Volt'

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At Miami Heat, November 19, 2025

Shoe: Li-Ning Way of Wade 1 “Stingray”

Vs Portland Trail Blazers, November 21, 2025

Shoe: Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Oregon"


Shoe: Li-Ning JB4 'Batman'

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Vs Utah Jazz, November 24, 2025

Shoe: Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game"

Shoe: Air Jordan 14 "Last Shot"

Shoe: Nike Sabrina 3 "Clay Green"

Vs Houston Rockets, November 26, 2025

Shoe: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Mocha"

Shoe: Puma Hali 1 "Hibiscus"

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Vs New Orleans Pelicans, November 29, 2025

Shoe: ALD x New Balance 550 "Green"

Vs Minnesota Timberwolves, December 12, 2025

Shoe: Nike Air Garnett 3

Shoe: Clot x Adidas AE 1 Low

Shoe: Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 'Blue Fusion'

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At Portland Trail Blazers, December 14, 2025

Shoe: Nike Air Max Rise

Shoe: Nike A’One "Sunshine"

Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 "CHBL"

At Phoenix Suns, December 18, 2025

Shoe: Marni x Hoka Bondi

Shoe: Nike Book 1 "What The"

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Vs Phoenix Suns, December 20, 2025

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 "USA"

Vs Orlando Magic, December 22, 2025

Shoe: Nike Air Foamposite One "Royal"

Shoe: Adidas T-Mac 3

Shoe: Li-Ning JB3 "Snake Spirit"

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Vs Dallas Mavericks, December 25, 2025

Shoe: Reebok Question "Lakers"

Shoe: Nike Hyperdunk 2010 PE

Shoe: Anta KT 11

At Toronto Raptors, December 28, 2025

Shoe: Nocta x Nike Glide

Shoe: Nike Kobe 11 "All Star"

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At Brooklyn Nets, December 29, 2025

Shoe: Nike Air Foamposite Pro "Pearl"

Shoe: Slam x Nike Sabrina 2

December 30, 2025

Shoe: Air Jordan 6 "Carmine"

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Vs Oklahoma City Thunder, January 2, 2025

Shoe: Reebok Angel Reese 1

Vs Utah Jazz, January 3, 2026

Shoe: Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 "Lenticular"

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 "Total Orange"

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At Los Angeles Clippers, January 5, 2026

Shoe: Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat"

Shoe: Jordan CP3.7

Shoe: Nike Kobe 4 "Gold Medal"

Vs Milwaukee Bucks, January 7, 2026

Shoe: AND1 Tai Chi Monta Ellis PE

Shoe: Adidas Exhibit A PE

Shoe: Kobe 9 Elite Low "Wolf Grey"

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Vs Sacramento Kings, January 9, 2026

Shoe: Dada CDubbz "Chrome"

Shoe: Li-Ning JB 3 'Samba Dancer'

Vs Atlanta Hawks, January 11, 2026

Shoe: Nike Air Diamond Turf

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 "Caitlin Clark"

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Vs Portland Trail Blazers, January 13, 2026

Shoe: Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 2010 "Bag Lady"

Shoe: Nike Sabrina 3

Vs New York Knicks, January 16, 2026

Shoe: Nike Sabrina 3

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Vs Charlotte Hornets, January 17, 2026

Shoe: Reebok Pump Omni Zone II

Shoe: Nike Sabrina 3

Vs Miami Heat, January 19, 2026

Shoe: Devin Booker x Nike Blazer Low

Shoe: Li-Ning Way of Wade 12

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Vs Toronto Raptors, January 20, 2026

Shoe: Nike Shox BB4

Shoe: On The Roger Pro Fire

Shoe: Anta Eclosion Type 2

Vs Dallas Mavericks, January 22, 2026

Shoe: Anta Kai 3 'Chinese New Year'

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Vs Minnesota Timberwolves, January 25, 2026

Shoe: Nike Dunk Low

Shoe: Adidas Crazy Energy+

Shoe: Anta Kai 3 'Chinese New Year'

Vs Utah Jazz, January 28, 2026

Shoe: Nike Kobe 6 Protro ‘Sail’

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Vs Detroit Pistons, January 30, 2026

Shoe: Anta Kai 3 ‘Chinese New Year’

Vs Philadelphia 76ers, February 3, 2026

Shoe: Reebok Question

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Vs Phoenix Suns, February 5, 2026

Shoe: Nike Air Max 90

Vs Los Angeles Lakers, February 7, 2026

Shoe: Slam x Nike Kobe 2

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Vs Memphis Grizzlies, February 9, 2026

Shoe: SIA Collective EVO Bounce

Vs San Antonio Spurs, February 11, 2026

Shoe: Nike Total Foamposite Max

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NBA All-Star Game, February 15, 2026

Shoe: Fragment x Union x Air Jordan 1

Shoe: Anta KT 11

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