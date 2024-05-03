Sabrina Ionescu Says Second Nike Signature Shoe Is Coming Soon

Given the success that has come with the introduction of Sabrina Ionescu's Nike signature line and the Sabrina 1 shoe, it should be expected that the New York Liberty All-Star point guard will receive a second signature shoe down the line.

In the video shared by @Greydydiaz on X earlier this week, Ionescu revealed that her second Nike signature shoe is on the way. Despite the confirmation, details about the forthcoming Sabrina 2 sneaker weren't shared.

"I'd say coming soon. I'm excited to be able to see how the [Sabrina] 1 kind of took the world by storm on the women's side but particularly on the men's side to see how that's been able to translate," Ionescu said. "That was my goal from the beginning to just create equality with a sneaker and to be able to see that come to life. I'm excited to see what the [Sabrina] 2 has in store."

Ionescu signed a multi-year endorsement deal with Nike on the same night she was selected by the Liberty as the first pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Three years later, the Sabrina 1 was released and is arguably one of the most popular silhouettes amongst both NBA and WNBA players.