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SoleCollector

Joined June 2023 | 235 posts
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Latest Stories

20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the 90s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

Gems from the golden era in their original condition.

SoleCollector3868 days ago

The Best of Sneaker Twitter This Week

Kanye rants and more.

SoleCollector3869 days ago

The 10 Best NBA Slam Dunks (and the Sneakers That Were Worn)

The history of flight.

SoleCollector3871 days ago

The Sneakerhead Guide To All-Star Weekend in Toronto

Places to go. Things to do. Sneakers to buy.

SoleCollector3872 days ago

20 Michael Jordan-Autographed Air Jordans You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

Signed, sealed and delivered.

SoleCollector3875 days ago
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Busted: 20 People Caught Wearing Fake Air Jordan 4s

You won't fool anyone with these fraudulent kicks.

SoleCollector3875 days ago

The Best of Sneaker Twitter This Week

Don C didn't didn't work on a dream collaboration for this.

SoleCollector3876 days ago

The Game Plan by Champs Sports Presents the Nike Pivot Pack

Champs has a new Game Plan for the Air Force 1.

SoleCollector3878 days ago

The Best Clearance Sneakers You Can Cop on Nikestore Right Now

Cash out on these great deals.

SoleCollector3879 days ago

This Month's Most Important Air Jordan Release Dates

Stacked lineup highlighted by Air Jordan XXX launch.

SoleCollector3881 days ago
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20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the 2000s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

Gems from the turn of the millennium.

SoleCollector3882 days ago

#SoleWatch: NBA Power Rankings for January 31

Familiar faces back in the mix.

SoleCollector3882 days ago

Editors' Picks: The Best Sneakers of the Month

Find out our staff's favorite sneakers of January.

SoleCollector3882 days ago

50 Sneaker Jobs You Can Apply For Right Now

Get your foot in the door.

SoleCollector3882 days ago

The Best of Sneaker Twitter This Week

Respect your OGs.

SoleCollector3883 days ago
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The 10 Funniest Reader Comments of the Month

Check out the funniest comments of January.

SoleCollector3884 days ago

20 Deadstock Air Jordans From the 90s You Can Grab on eBay Right Now

Gems from the golden era in their original condition.

SoleCollector3889 days ago

#SoleWatch: NBA Power Rankings for January 24

BHM sneakers everywhere.

SoleCollector3889 days ago

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