Sneakers

The Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Releases in September

Here's a closer look at the Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 in red.

Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 '01
The Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 '01 releases in September. Via Nike

After months of teasers and various seeding moments for friends and family shared on social media, Steven Victor’s Nike Air Force 1 collab is finally hitting retail.

Both Victor and Nike began sharing the release of the Victor Victor x Air Force 1 Low ‘01 this week through a video campaign on Instagram (seen below). The video shows a Victor Victor-branded truck driving into an undisclosed gas station located in uptown New York. In the Instagram caption, it confirms that the Air Force 1 will release on Sept. 12, with Victor confirming that the pair is limited to 646 pairs as a nod to the New York City area code.

While six colorways of the project have been teased, the version of the Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 dropping next week is expected to be the red makeup. At the time of writing, concrete release details, including where the sneaker is launching, have yet to be confirmed by either of the parties involved.

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