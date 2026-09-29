Sneakers

These 'Beer' BBC Ice Cream Board Flips Are Releasing at ComplexCon

Here's a closer look at the limited 'Beer' BBC Ice Cream Board Flips.

'Beer' BBC Ice Cream Board Flip
Two 'Beer' BBC Ice Cream Board Flips are dropping at ComplexCon. Via @Sneakerdenn

After making its triumphant return at ComplexCon last year, the BBC Ice Cream Board Flip is going to have a moment once again at this year’s event with another limited drop.

Newly leaked images of the “Beer” BBC Ice Cream Board Flips have been revealed today, courtesy of @Sneakerdenn on Instagram. The metallic silver and metallic gold colorways are said to be inspired by iconic beer cans from Japan. The uppers feature leather dressed in the respective aforementioned hues and have an updated Board Flip logo on the heel inspired by a pint of beer. Breaking up the look is a two-tone midsole with a red stripe running across the side.

According to the account, the silver pair is limited to only 500 pairs and will release at Booth D20 at ComplexCon LA this weekend for $150. The gold pair is even more limited, with only 25 pairs in existence, and 19 of them will be raffled off at ComplexCon.

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