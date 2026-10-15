K-Pop has become one of the most popular music genres in the last decade, and its influence has been widespread. It goes further than music though; the impact of K-Pop has been global, so it’s no surprise it’s been felt in areas like fashion and sneakers.
To provide a bit of context, K-Pop began in April 1992 when the group Seo Taiji and Boys debuted their song “I Know,” which drew heavy inspiration from hip-hop in America. Years have passed since the inception, and with the genre reaching a global appeal it only makes sense K-pop idols are getting their own collabs. This includes G-Dragon's Peaceminusone x Nike projects, and Blackpink members Jennie and Rosé and their respective Adidas and Puma collabs.
With BTS’ J-Hope teaming up with Nigo for a Nike Air Force 1 that drops soon, we’re taking a look back at the history of K-pop sneaker collaborations.
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BTS x Puma
Year: 2018
In comparison to the rest of the projects on this list, the BTS x Puma releases are pretty basic, but they get credit for being ahead of their time when it comes to K-Pop sneaker collabs. It’s a bit hard to tell the difference between these sneakers and basic GR colorways that are regularly available on shelves, but it’s still cool that BTS has had several early collabs with Puma, which were a preview of things to come. —Victor Deng
Peaceminusone x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Year: 2019
Not only is G-Dragon the best-dressed K-pop star of all time, he also has the best K-Pop sneaker collaboration in the industry. We’re specifically talking about his Peaceminusone x Nike Air Force 1s, which he’s been releasing since 2019. The sneakers pay homage to G-Dragon’s artistic side by hiding his original artwork underneath a wear-away upper, which gives a much different feel without needing to reinvent the actual design of the classic model. A total of three Peaceminusone x Nike Air Force 1 Lows have been released since ’19 and the project still stands out as the best among other K-pop sneaker collabs. —Victor Deng
Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1
Year: 2022
G-Dragon followed up his stylistically accessible Nike Air Force 1 collab with something much more daring when the Peaceminusone x Nike Kwando 1 released in 2022. The original shoe dropped in all white, featuring a wingtip design with brogueing throughout the upper and a removable fold-over tongue. A “Panda” colorway later released, showcasing the style even better thanks to the contrasting colors. Was it for everyone? Definitely not. But it represented G-Dragon’s evolving style, and offered a true alternative to the Dunks and Air Jordan 1s that were dominating the era. —Zac Dubasik
Rose x Puma Speedcat
Year: 2025
After signing to Puma as a global ambassador in 2024, Blackpink’s Rose unveiled her first collaborative work the following year. That collaboration on the Puma Speedcat, and the collaborations that have followed, have been notable for not just coloring up the silhouette, but reworking it entirely. The Ballet edition features a minimal upper with straps that wrap up the ankle. An Etoile variation features satin uppers with ribbon lacing. And the Speedcat VTG utilizes a vintage-style cracked leather upper with a midfoot loop for additional lacing options. Rose is one of the genre’s biggest stars, and her sneaker collabs rank among K-Pop’s best. —Zac Dubasik
KPop Demon Hunters x Vans
Year: 2025
KPop Demon Hunters is different from the other K-pop groups featured on this list, given that it was an animated series rather than an actual music group. Still, the film was a fictional story about a fictional K-pop group named HUNTR/X, so its Vans collection is worth including for the purpose of this. The releases feature KPop Demon Hunters graphics printed on silhouettes, which included the Slip-On, Old Skool, and Sk8-Hi. —Victor Deng
Jennie x Adidas Superstar Sq
Year: 2026
Blackpink’s Jennie didn’t just create another colorway when it came to her Adidas Superstar collab. Instead, she redesigned the model into something entirely her own. Enter the Superstar SQ Ballet, which really encapsulates her being known as a trendsetter. Jennie’s take on the Superstar looks like a ballet flat, featuring a square toe design and replacing the traditional lacing setup with a slip-on upper. Overall, this is a good original design as far as K-pop sneakers go. —Victor Deng
Peaceminusone x Nike Cryoshot CTR360
Year: 2026
Nike’s Cryoshot X2 collection, made for the the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featured collaborators from seven different countries teaming up with their respective federations to create their own iterations of the lifestyle-modified cleats. G-Dragon gave the CTR 360 a vintage feel with its suede sail upper, then added a red Swoosh and his Peaceminusone branding to the heel. Unlike many of the shoes on this list, this K-Pop collab is unique for being based on a true performance model. —Zac Dubasik
J-Hope x Nigo x Nike Air Force 1
Year: 2026
Complex recently crowned Nigo’s first Air Force 1 the best sneaker of 2026 during its ComplexCon panel, so teaming up with the streetwear legend was a strong move for BTS’ J-Hope for his debut Nike collab. The sneaker features a glossy upper, reminiscent of the patent leather creations Nigo is known for, but done in multiple tones of brown with blue and pink highlights to represent J-Hope’s signature aesthetic. BTS is widely known as the biggest K-Pop group of all time, which makes it no surprise that its members are beginning to get collabs of their own. —Zac Dubasik