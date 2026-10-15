K-Pop has become one of the most popular music genres in the last decade, and its influence has been widespread. It goes further than music though; the impact of K-Pop has been global, so it’s no surprise it’s been felt in areas like fashion and sneakers.

To provide a bit of context, K-Pop began in April 1992 when the group Seo Taiji and Boys debuted their song “I Know,” which drew heavy inspiration from hip-hop in America. Years have passed since the inception, and with the genre reaching a global appeal it only makes sense K-pop idols are getting their own collabs. This includes G-Dragon's Peaceminusone x Nike projects, and Blackpink members Jennie and Rosé and their respective Adidas and Puma collabs.

With BTS’ J-Hope teaming up with Nigo for a Nike Air Force 1 that drops soon, we’re taking a look back at the history of K-pop sneaker collaborations.

The 25 Best Dressed K-Pop Stars of All Time, Ranked