Puma has once again tapped brand ambassador and member of the global K-pop group Blackpink, Rosé, for a new sneaker collaboration.

After releasing their first Speedcat collection in August 2025, the duo is launching their Speedcat Etoile sneaker this week. The latest version retains the sleek ethos of the silhouette but is equipped with a satin material on the upper and updated ribbon-style shoelaces. The sneaker will debut in three colorways, including in black, pink, and yellow. Puma branding is embroidered on the tongue as well as above the Formstripe on the sides. The black colorway features a matching black insole, but the other two iterations come with a gum brown outsole.