Sneakers

J-Hope and Nigo Are Dropping a Nike Air Force 1 Collab

Here's how to buy the J-Hope x Nigo x Nike Air Force 1.

J-Hope x Nigo x Nike Air Force 1
The J-Hope x Nigo x Nike Air Force 1 releases in October. Via Nike

Nigo isn’t done collaborating with Nike on the Air Force 1 this year. The Japanese streetwear legend and the sportswear giant have tapped BTS’ J- Hope for a three-way project dropping soon.

The J-Hope x Nigo x Nike Air Force 1 ’01 collab is said to blend design elements from Tokyo in the 1990s with the creative expression from the musician. The sneaker is equipped with a shiny leather upper featuring two-tone brown hues. The standout element of the sneaker is the squirrel logo embroidered on the heel counter, while updated “J-Hope Air” and “Nigo Air” logos appear on the tongue tags and heel. In addition to the vintage-style box, the sneaker comes with a co-branded translucent case.

“I really like the harmony of the enamel material color that Nigo expressed,” J-Hope said about the project in a Nike press release. “And the special shoelace details that I haven’t seen often bring out the charm of the sneakers even more. It’s so good.”

The J-Hope x Nigo x Nike Air Force 1 ’01 will launch on Oct. 17 exclusively at Humanmade.jp, followed by a wider drop on Oct. 22 via SNKRS and at select retailers.

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