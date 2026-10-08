Nigo isn’t done collaborating with Nike on the Air Force 1 this year. The Japanese streetwear legend and the sportswear giant have tapped BTS’ J- Hope for a three-way project dropping soon.

The J-Hope x Nigo x Nike Air Force 1 ’01 collab is said to blend design elements from Tokyo in the 1990s with the creative expression from the musician. The sneaker is equipped with a shiny leather upper featuring two-tone brown hues. The standout element of the sneaker is the squirrel logo embroidered on the heel counter, while updated “J-Hope Air” and “Nigo Air” logos appear on the tongue tags and heel. In addition to the vintage-style box, the sneaker comes with a co-branded translucent case.