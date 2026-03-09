Sneakers

The 'Panda' Dunks Are the Most Resold Sneakers of All Time on StockX

StockX reveals its best-selling products of the last decade.

'Panda' Dunks
The 'Panda' Dunks are the best selling sneakers on StockX. Via Nike

StockX is observing its 10-year anniversary in 2026 and coinciding with the milestone, the Detroit-based online marketplace has pulled back the curtains on the top-selling products of the last decade.

While the latest reporting from StockX includes various items ranging from Pokémon cards to PlayStation 5 consoles, we’re solely focusing on the sneakers that were sold on the platform. For the top three best-selling styles in the sneakers category, the black and white-colored “Panda” Nike Dunk Lows took both the first and third spots for both men’s and women’s sizing, respectively, while the “Triple White” Nike Air Force 1 Low was named the second best-selling sneaker ever. The marketplace also had a category for shoes, which listed the “Onyx” Adidas Yeezy Slide, the “Slate Grey” Yeezy Slide, and the “Onyx” Yeezy Foam Runner as the most sold styles.

StockX also broke down the best-selling sneaker releases by year from 2016 to 2025. Easily the most surprising release was the “Core Black” Adidas Campus 00, which was the most sold sneaker on the platform in 2023. Another notable category shared by StockX was the 10 biggest release-day drops, which consisted entirely of Air Jordans. The top five pairs featured the “Cool Grey,” “Gamma,” “Jubilee,” “Bred,” and “Cherry” Air Jordan 11s, respectively. Next up on the list are the “Black Cat” and “Bred Reimagined” Jordan 4, the “Carmine” Jordan 6, the “Flint” Jordan 13, and the “Raging Bull” Jordan 5.

The best-selling collab product is the triple-black Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low, while the most expensive sale on the platform was the “Monogram Damier” Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low, which resold for $85,000.

For a full breakdown and insights into the best-selling products on StockX over the last decade, click here.

Related Stories

Black and white Nike Dunk Low sneakers with a black swoosh and laces on a white background.
Sneakers

Are Panda Dunks the Most Influential Sneakers of the Past 5 Years?

Nike has sold a ton of the Panda Dunks, but did they also change the sneaker game?

Matt Welty926 days ago
'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11, 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9, 'Bred' Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

'Space Jam' Air Jordan 9? 'Bred' Air Jordan 4? 'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11? Here are all the rumored and confirmed 2026 release dates.

Victor Deng11 days ago
Gamma Air Jordan 11
Sneakers

'Gamma' Air Jordan 11 Was the 2nd Biggest Release Day Launch on StockX

Here's how the 'Gamma' Jordan 11 is performing amongst other colorways on StockX.

Victor Deng276 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
MusicDrake Announces Return of ‘FOMO’ Short Film to YouTube
4
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
5
MusicLupe Fiasco Pays Tribute to Sway DaSafo: 'One of the Best MCs I've Ever Heard'
6
StyleDrake's 'FOMO' Short Film: All of the Insane Clothing, Cars, and Jewelry

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App