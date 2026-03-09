StockX is observing its 10-year anniversary in 2026 and coinciding with the milestone, the Detroit-based online marketplace has pulled back the curtains on the top-selling products of the last decade.

While the latest reporting from StockX includes various items ranging from Pokémon cards to PlayStation 5 consoles, we’re solely focusing on the sneakers that were sold on the platform. For the top three best-selling styles in the sneakers category, the black and white-colored “Panda” Nike Dunk Lows took both the first and third spots for both men’s and women’s sizing, respectively, while the “Triple White” Nike Air Force 1 Low was named the second best-selling sneaker ever. The marketplace also had a category for shoes, which listed the “Onyx” Adidas Yeezy Slide, the “Slate Grey” Yeezy Slide, and the “Onyx” Yeezy Foam Runner as the most sold styles.