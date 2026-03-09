StockX is observing its 10-year anniversary in 2026 and coinciding with the milestone, the Detroit-based online marketplace has pulled back the curtains on the top-selling products of the last decade.
While the latest reporting from StockX includes various items ranging from Pokémon cards to PlayStation 5 consoles, we’re solely focusing on the sneakers that were sold on the platform. For the top three best-selling styles in the sneakers category, the black and white-colored “Panda” Nike Dunk Lows took both the first and third spots for both men’s and women’s sizing, respectively, while the “Triple White” Nike Air Force 1 Low was named the second best-selling sneaker ever. The marketplace also had a category for shoes, which listed the “Onyx” Adidas Yeezy Slide, the “Slate Grey” Yeezy Slide, and the “Onyx” Yeezy Foam Runner as the most sold styles.
StockX also broke down the best-selling sneaker releases by year from 2016 to 2025. Easily the most surprising release was the “Core Black” Adidas Campus 00, which was the most sold sneaker on the platform in 2023. Another notable category shared by StockX was the 10 biggest release-day drops, which consisted entirely of Air Jordans. The top five pairs featured the “Cool Grey,” “Gamma,” “Jubilee,” “Bred,” and “Cherry” Air Jordan 11s, respectively. Next up on the list are the “Black Cat” and “Bred Reimagined” Jordan 4, the “Carmine” Jordan 6, the “Flint” Jordan 13, and the “Raging Bull” Jordan 5.
The best-selling collab product is the triple-black Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low, while the most expensive sale on the platform was the “Monogram Damier” Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low, which resold for $85,000.
For a full breakdown and insights into the best-selling products on StockX over the last decade, click here.