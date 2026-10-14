Sneakers

First Look at the 'Super Freak' Air Jordan 9

Randy Moss' first Jordan signature shoe inspires this Jordan 9 colorway.

'Super Freak' Air Jordan 9
The 'Super Freak' Air Jordan 9 is set to release in February 2027. Via @snkr_collector123

Jordan Brand is planning to release a new Air Jordan 9 colorway that’s inspired by NFL legend Randy Moss and his first Jordan signature shoe.

Newly leaked images of the “Super Freak” Air Jordan 9 (style code: JK1415-100) were shared by @snkr_collector123 on Instagram, revealing that the upcoming colorway is inspired by Moss’ Super Freak signature shoe from 2000. This iteration dons the Minnesota Vikings’ white, black, and purple colors as a nod to the team Moss was playing for during the original release of his first signature shoe. The tongue also features “Twenty3” branding identical to the Super Freak.

According to @zSneakerheadz, the “Super Freak” Air Jordan 9 will release on Feb. 13, 2027, coinciding with Super Bowl LXI. The sneaker will retail for $215.

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