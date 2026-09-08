Sneaker fans who are into colorful styles will have plenty of options to choose from this week.
The releases kick off with the multicolored “Greedy” Nike Air Max 95, Larry June’s gradient Adidas Adistar Control 5, the “Tennis Day” Air Jordan 7, and the “Yacht Club” Vans Old Skool Pearlized. There are also a pair of red Air Force 1 Lows on the way, including Terror Squad and Victor Victor, each having their own collaborations. Other notable releases include the Nike Vomero Premium, the Clot x Adidas Samba Espadrille, and the “Bucks” Air Jordan 12.
Scroll on to learn more about this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.
Shop New Arrivals from Sneakers on Complex Shop
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble ‘Greedy’
Price: $200
When: Tuesday, Sept. 8
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Nike is bringing back the mismatched “Greedy” Air Max 95 colorway in the sneaker’s big bubble form this week. This pair combines the shoe’s classic “Bright Mandarin,” “Grape,” “Solar Red,” and “Neon” accents.
Larry June x Adidas Adistar Control 5 ‘Watermelon Smoothie’
Price: $N/A
When: Wednesday, Sept. 9
Where: StockX.com and Larryjune1991.com
What You Need to Know: Rapper Larry June and Adidas are dropping a new Adistar Control 5 collab this week. Dubbed “Watermelon Smoothie,” the colorway features various hues inspired by the fruit.
Air Jordan 7 ‘Tennis Day’
Price: $215
When: Wednesday, Sept. 9
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Just in time for the US Open, Jordan Brand is releasing a tennis-themed Air Jordan 7 inspired by Nike’s Challenge Court era from the ‘90s. The sneaker sports a predominantly grey color scheme and is offset by loud green and pink hits throughout.
Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Price: $140
When: Wednesday, Sept. 9
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Once an exclusive colorway made for Fat Joe, the “University Red” Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 Low is actually hitting retail this week. The style dons a two-tone white and red color scheme and has the group’s “TS” logo on the heel counter.
Vans Old Skool Pearlized ‘Yacht Club’
Price: $130
When: Thursday, Sept. 10
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: A new Vans Old Skool Pearlized colorway is dropping this week in a multicolored “Yacht Club” makeup. It’s worth mentioning that fans will be able to cop the sneaker on Complex.
Nike Vomero Premium
Price: $230
When: Friday, Sept. 11
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: A stealthy makeup of the Nike Vomero Premium is coming to Complex. The sneaker features a black knit upper offset by silver accents, including on the Swoosh. The midsole also has speckled details throughout.
Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low
Price: $150
When: Saturday, Sept. 12
Where: StockX.com and Victorvictor.com
What You Need to Know: Steven Victor’s much-anticipated Victor Victor x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘01 is finally releasing this weekend. The red-based colorway shown above will be limited to 646 pairs, which references a New York City area code.
Air Jordan 12 ‘Bucks’
Price: $215
When: Saturday, Sept. 12
Where: StockX.com, Nike SNKRS, and select retailers
What You Need to Know: Jordan Brand is releasing a Milwaukee Bucks-themed Air Jordan 12 colorway inspired by PE colorways from the early 2000s. It features a simple white and green makeup and has iridescent panels throughout.
Clot x Adidas Samba Espadrille
Price: $140
When: Saturday, Sept. 12
Where: Complex
What You Need to Know: Clot’s popular Adidas Samba Espadrille is being restocked on Complex in the black and white colorway shown above. The standout design element of this design is the espadrille-styled tooling.