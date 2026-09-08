Sneaker fans who are into colorful styles will have plenty of options to choose from this week.

The releases kick off with the multicolored “Greedy” Nike Air Max 95, Larry June’s gradient Adidas Adistar Control 5, the “Tennis Day” Air Jordan 7, and the “Yacht Club” Vans Old Skool Pearlized. There are also a pair of red Air Force 1 Lows on the way, including Terror Squad and Victor Victor, each having their own collaborations. Other notable releases include the Nike Vomero Premium, the Clot x Adidas Samba Espadrille, and the “Bucks” Air Jordan 12.

Scroll on to learn more about this week’s best sneaker releases below and where you can cop a pair.

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026