For sneaker fans who missed out on copping the initial set of Clot’s updated Adidas Sambas from their “Mundial” collection, several new colorways of the sneaker are available now on Complex.

Clot’s take on the Adidas Samba introduces an espadrille-styled midsole that’s combined with a Samba Millennium upper. The latest releases of the Clot x Adidas Samba include a green colorway, a pink makeup, as well as a simple black and white iteration. Unlike the version from the initial “Mindial” collection, the new trio features a more standard tongue instead of the foldover version. Additional details include Clot’s logo stamped on the heel.