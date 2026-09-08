Sneakers

How to Buy Larry June's Adidas Adistar Control 5 Collab

The 'Watermelon Smoothie' Adistar Control 5 releases tomorrow.

Larry June x Adidas Adistar Control 5 'Watermelon Smoothie'
The Larry June x Adidas Adistar Control 5 'Watermelon Smoothie' drops this week. Via Adidas

For those who weren’t fortunate enough to get their hands on Larry June and Adidas’ friends-and-family exclusive Adistar Control 5 in February, the duo has created a new collab that you can actually cop.

Arriving this week is the rapper’s “Watermelon Smoothie” Adidas Adistar Control 5 collab. Accompanying the launch of the sneaker is a video campaign showing Larry June making his watermelon smoothie beverage, which appears below.

The entirety of the sneaker features hues pulled from the fruit, including various greens inspired by the rind and red accents referencing the pulp. Additional details include co-branding on the tongue and 3M hits on the eyelets, while a multicolored AdiPrene+ midsole sits below.

The Larry June x Adidas Adistar Control 5 “Watermelon Smoothie” releases on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Larryjune1991.com. Grab a closer look at the collab below.

Shop for Adidas on Complex Shop

Related Stories

Clot x Adidas Superstar collab
Sneakers

The Clot x Adidas Superstar Collab Is Available Now on Complex

Here's how to buy the Clot x Adidas Superstar collab.

Victor Deng42 days ago
Bape x Adidas EVO SL
Sneakers

The Bape x Adidas Evo SL Collab Is Available on Complex

Here's how to buy the Bape x Adidas Evo SL collab.

Victor Deng74 days ago
A pair of black and gray athletic shoes with a textured, net-like design and red "F5088" text on the side.
Sneakers

Adidas x Bad Bunny F50 Ghost Sprint Now Available on Complex

The latest collab from the Puerto Rican superstar and Adidas has landed on Complex.

Complex Staff13 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk's Lawyers Push for Jury to Watch More of Akademiks Interview (UPDATE)
2
Music50 Best Chicago Rappers of All Time, Ranked
3
Pop CultureExclusive: Sydney Sweeney Talks Novig Partnership, New 'Just Sports' Campaign
4
BetsPatriots at Seahawks Odds: Spread, Moneyline, Total, Props for NFL Opener
5
MusicMegan Thee Stallion Says She Was 'Losing' Herself While Dating Klay Thompson
6
MusicKrayzie Bone Denies Layzie Bone's Claims He Was Left in the Dark About Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Tour

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App