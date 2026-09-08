For those who weren’t fortunate enough to get their hands on Larry June and Adidas’ friends-and-family exclusive Adistar Control 5 in February, the duo has created a new collab that you can actually cop.
Arriving this week is the rapper’s “Watermelon Smoothie” Adidas Adistar Control 5 collab. Accompanying the launch of the sneaker is a video campaign showing Larry June making his watermelon smoothie beverage, which appears below.
The entirety of the sneaker features hues pulled from the fruit, including various greens inspired by the rind and red accents referencing the pulp. Additional details include co-branding on the tongue and 3M hits on the eyelets, while a multicolored AdiPrene+ midsole sits below.
The Larry June x Adidas Adistar Control 5 “Watermelon Smoothie” releases on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Larryjune1991.com. Grab a closer look at the collab below.