Larry June x Adidas Adistar Control 5 'Watermelon Smoothie'

For those who weren’t fortunate enough to get their hands on Larry June and Adidas’ friends-and-family exclusive Adistar Control 5 in February, the duo has created a new collab that you can actually cop.

Arriving this week is the rapper’s “Watermelon Smoothie” Adidas Adistar Control 5 collab. Accompanying the launch of the sneaker is a video campaign showing Larry June making his watermelon smoothie beverage, which appears below.