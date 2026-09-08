Dwayne Johnson Says Playing a Stuntman With Dementia in ‘Free Byrd’ Has Been ‘Life-Changing'

Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson is thrilled about his next dramatic role with Free Byrd, a new movie from writer-director Greg Kwedar that follows a motorcycle stuntman grappling with his dementia diagnosis.

In a post shared on Instagram, Johnson wrote about his appreciation for landing the role alongside a screenshot of the Variety article announcing the project. “I’ve come to realize a few things in life. One of them is how deeply soul stirring, and heart aching this disease is as it grips so many of us,” wrote Johnson. “I’ve realized that it’s our most profound test of grace, to watch our loved one, slip away. And despite how protective, caring and loving our hands are, there’s nothing we can do. Except keep them as happy as we can. For as long as we can.”

The movie is set to be directed by Greg Kwedar, who is also rewriting Jon Boyer’s original screenplay. It follows Johnson as a Las Vegas motorcycle stuntman diagnosed with dementia, which he attempts to hide from his friends and family. Kwedar previously directed and co-wrote the Colman Domingo-led Sing Sing, which picked up three nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. He also wrote the 2025 period drama Train Dreams, which got four nominations at the 98th Academy Awards. Free Byrd will also be produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity.

“My journey with writer/director [Greg Kwedar] has already been life changing,” Johnson continued. “A deepening bond through the experience of this disease, that will live far beyond this film. Thank you brother. And thank you to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and [Artists Equity] for being there for Greg and I. Embracing our project, and embracing this subject with unconditional love and humanity. Shoulder to shoulder. May the sunspots guide us. We look forward to sharing this with all of you.”