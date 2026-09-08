Palestinian Fashion Brand Nöl Collective Says They Nearly Shut Down Until Olivia Rodrigo Commission

A Palestinian fashion designer says she nearly closed down her fashion brand until Olivia Rodrigo stepped in.

In a new interview, designer Yasmeen Mjalli told Vogue Arabia that her brand Nöl Collective, founded in 2020, almost exclusively imported natural fibers to create their clothes. She recalled the numerous challenges and hardships of creating new pieces in the West Bank.

Mjalli told the magazine she once ordered a shipment of naturally dyed handwoven wool for the brand’s autumn collection, only for it to have been held and ultimately destroyed by Israeli customs. She said she made an attempt to source replacement fabric in Jerusalem, but her efforts were thwarted due to the army closing down roads out of Ramallah.

“I was genuinely like, maybe we should stop, maybe this is our last effort. I was just so tired,” Mjalli said.