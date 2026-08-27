Sneakers

'Greedy' Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Releases in September

Here's a closer look at the 'Greedy' Nike Air Max 95 big bubble.

'Greedy' Nike Air Max big bubble
The 'Greedy' Nike Air Max big bubble releases in September. Via Nike

As it turns out, Nike isn’t done with the “Greedy” Air Max 95 releases in 2026. After releasing a new premium suede version in March, the brand is revisiting a previous “Greedy” colorway for a new release.

Next up on the launch calendar is a mismatched Nike Air Max 95 big bubble similar to the pair that released in 2015. The style brings together the classic “Bright Mandarin,” “Grape,” “Solar Red,” and “Neon” color schemes broken up into the lateral and medial sides as well as the tongues and insoles. The standout element of this sneaker is the OG-styled big bubble Max Air units in the midsoles below.

The latest “Greedy” Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble releases on Sept. 8 via SNKRS for $200, with a release on Complex to be announced soon.

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