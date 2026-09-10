Sneakers

Closer Look at the 2026 'Forest Green' Air Jordan 14 Retro

The Air Jordan 14 'Forest Green' returns in October.

'Forest Green' Air Jordan 14
The 'Forest Green' Air Jordan 14 releases in October. Via Complex

Jordan Brand is bringing back one of the most beloved Air Jordan 14 colorways this fall, with the “Forest Green” colorway returning in October.

This white and green iteration of Michael Jordan’s 14th signature shoe was originally released in 2005 and remains one of the model’s most popular non-OG styles. This year’s “Forest Green” Air Jordan 14 retro (style code: 487471-300) is identical to the original version, featuring a white leather upper offset by green accents by the ankle and throughout the midsole. At the center of the tooling is a black carbon fiber shank plate along with a white outsole underneath.

This year’s “Forest Green” Air Jordan 14 retro is currently scheduled to release on Oct. 31 via SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand stockists for $215. Scroll on for a hands-on look at the sneaker.

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