Jordan Brand is bringing back one of the most beloved Air Jordan 14 colorways this fall, with the “Forest Green” colorway returning in October.

This white and green iteration of Michael Jordan’s 14th signature shoe was originally released in 2005 and remains one of the model’s most popular non-OG styles. This year’s “Forest Green” Air Jordan 14 retro (style code: 487471-300) is identical to the original version, featuring a white leather upper offset by green accents by the ankle and throughout the midsole. At the center of the tooling is a black carbon fiber shank plate along with a white outsole underneath.