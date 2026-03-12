My name is Andrew Dutton, sometimes known as ad__sneaks, and I’m a middle school teacher by day and a professional sneaker photographer by night. I’ve always been drawn to the design and storytelling behind sneakers since I was a kid. Photography has become a way for me to explore that in my own creative way. What started as a personal hobby during the pandemic, as a way to connect with others in the sneaker space, quickly grew into an obsession. Over time I continued developing my skills, which led to opportunities to shoot campaigns for brands and provide high quality visuals of sneakers within the industry.

Sneaker photography can look complicated from the outside. When you scroll through Instagram or see polished product shots online, it is easy to assume there must be a complicated setup behind the image. The truth is, taking a great sneaker photo is much simpler than people think. At the most basic level, you only need a few things: a pair of sneakers, a light source (even natural light), something to help hold the shoes in position, and a camera. Everything else is just experimentation and creativity.

But at the end of the day, the goal is not perfection. The goal is creating something how you want, and have fun doing it. This is how to take the perfect sneaker photo.

Keep Your Sneaker Photo Setup Simple

You do not need a complicated studio setup to create a cool sneaker photo. For this shoot, the setup is intentionally simple. A neutral background keeps the focus on the sneakers. A single light source above the shoes is used to create the main highlights and shadows. The shoes themselves are held in position using small erasers I had laying around the house, but anything you want to use can work—I've used my kids' Hot Wheels cars before. With those simple things available, you can move the shoes around, rotate them, and just play around with different positions until it looks good to you. Make little adjustments to position as needed to make the photo feel more balanced.

Lighting Makes the Difference in Sneaker Photography

Lighting is one of the most important elements of sneaker photography. For this setup, a single overhead light is doing most of the work. The light shines down onto the sneakers and creates the main highlights and shadows that give the shot its look. Using one light keeps things simple and makes it easier to control the look of the photo, but outside of a studio, taking a picture in natural light can often be even better. If the light direction is making the shadows too harsh, I like to use a bounce card to soften shadows. A bounce card is simply a white surface that reflects light back toward the subject and makes it look less harsh.

Focus on Composition of Your Sneaker Photos

This is where you can really get creative. There is no right or wrong way to position a sneaker for a photo. It all comes down to personal taste and identifying what details or angles of the shoe you want to showcase its look. For example, raising one shoe slightly above the other can add depth. Letting a lace fall naturally into the frame can introduce a sense of movement. Even the angle of the shoe can change how the design details are emphasized. Take a moment to look at the frame through the camera and make small adjustments until everything feels right to you.

Take the Shot

Once everything is in place, take the photo. But don’t stop there. Take multiple photos from different angels so you have a good variety to choose from later. Don’t be afraid to move your camera or phone a little closer or lower. Sometimes the best image is not the first one you take. You also don’t need an expensive camera to take amazing photos. Use the camera you have (your phone) and learn to master that, and you’ll be surprised at how good some of those photos are.

Edit the Sneaker Photo

Editing is the final step in the process. This is where you can adjust things like exposure, contrast, and color to help the photo match the look you are going for. Some photographers prefer a very clean and natural style, while others like deeper shadows and more contrast. There is no single correct approach. It all comes down to personal style. There are lots of apps on your phone you can use, but I personally prefer Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop on desktop. Editing should simply help enhance the photo rather than completely change it. The goal is to bring out the details and textures that made the sneaker interesting in the first place.

Your Sneaker Photos Don’t Have To Be Perfect

One of the biggest lessons in photography is that not every shot needs to be perfect. Sometimes the lighting is slightly off. Sometimes the shoe tilts a little more than expected. Sometimes the image just does not turn out exactly how you imagined. That is completely normal. Photography is a process of learning and experimenting. Every picture teaches you something new, even if the result is not exactly what you were hoping for. So just remember to have fun with it.

Make Your Sneaker Photography Your Own