What Sneaker Is This? A Complex Quiz

Sneaker colorways and collaborations can define a model’s success, but it all starts with the design and shape. Whether it’s an Air Jordan , Nike, Adidas, ASICS, or any other sneaker release, the right silhouette can take on a plethora of different colors and materials, telling any number of stories along the way.

To test your knowledge of sneaker designs, we’ve broken them down to their purest form, leaving only the simple silhouette identifiable. While that may not seem like a lot to go on, many times that’s all it takes for a truly noteworthy sneaker.