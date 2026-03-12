Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Air Jordan 1, now known as the Virgil Abloh Archives (V.A.A.) x Air Jordan 1, is officially coming back. It becomes the first global release from the Virgil Abloh Archive, which is a collection of over 20,000 objects from Abloh’s creative practice. “V.A.A.’s mission is to keep Virgil’s ideas alive. The Archive exists not only to preserve Virgil’s work, but to share it with great care and intention,” said Shannon Abloh, founder and president of the Virgil Abloh Archive. “Virgil treasured his collaboration with Nike, and the Air Jordan 1 was deeply significant for him. As a teenager, it sparked his dream of becoming a designer, and it was the first pair he designed for Nike. It's an honor to continue this partnership under the banner of V.A.A. for Nike, advancing Virgil's creative legacy together through exhibitions, publications, cultural programming, and new editions of his iconic designs.”

The all-white version of Abloh’s Air Jordan 1 collab followed the “Chicago” colorway from The Ten collection, and originally released as a European exclusive sneaker in 2018. The 2026 edition of the Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 (AA3834-100) features all of the signature elements of Abloh’s work with Nike, including the exposed layers of the tongue, orange tab on the Swoosh, and “AIR” lettering on the midsole. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 release. Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026 Ranking All of the Off-White x Nike Sneakers by Virgil Abloh

What’s new on the 2026 version of the Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1?

The biggest change to the 2026 version of the V.A.A. x Air Jordan 1 is on the signature text found on the sneaker's medial sides. The branding now reads “V.A.A. for Nike” rather than “Off-White for Nike,” which was found on the original. Otherwise, the design largely stays true to the 2018 version with its exposed layers, sewn-on Swoosh, and midsole lettering.

Where is the Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 releasing?

The Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 will be available in-person at V.A.A. World’s Fair activations, online via Canary Yellow, and later at Nike SNKRS and select retailers. World’s Fair activations will take place throughout March in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, and will continue throughout the months ahead and feature partnerships with friends and collaborators of Abloh. Los Angeles will host the first activation at Architecture from March 14-15, with the launch of the Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 sneaker releasing through an EQL raffle.

When is the Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 release date?

Following the World’s Fair activations in March 2026, the global launch of the Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 will have an April 3, 2026 release date on SNKRS and at select retailers.

How much does the Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 cost?

The Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1 retails for $230.

Virgil Abloh Archives x Air Jordan 1

Release Date: April 3, 2026

Price: $230

SKU: AA3834-100