Michael Jordan is arguably the GOAT when it comes to NBA players , but there’s no debate over him having the greatest signature line in sneaker history—with the most iconic logo to go along with it. Air Jordans, along with the Jumpman, have influenced sneaker culture in just about every way imaginable.

Specific colorways have earned nicknames for being worn during major moments in Jordan’s career, like the “Flu Game” Air Jordan 12 or the “Last Shot” Air Jordan 14. But with a legacy as storied as MJ’s, there are plenty of other moments to celebrate and stories to tell.