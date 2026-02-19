Sneakers

What Sneaker Was Michael Jordan Wearing? A Complex Quiz

Test your knowledge of Michael Jordan's on-foot Air Jordan sneaker history.

Michael Jordan Sneaker Quiz
What Sneaker Was Michael Jordan Wearing? Via Getty

Michael Jordan is arguably the GOAT when it comes to NBA players, but there’s no debate over him having the greatest signature line in sneaker history—with the most iconic logo to go along with it. Air Jordans, along with the Jumpman, have influenced sneaker culture in just about every way imaginable.

Specific colorways have earned nicknames for being worn during major moments in Jordan’s career, like the “Flu Game” Air Jordan 12 or the “Last Shot” Air Jordan 14. But with a legacy as storied as MJ’s, there are plenty of other moments to celebrate and stories to tell.

Find out how well you really know Michael Jordan and Air Jordan history with this quiz. What was Michael Jordan wearing during some of these major moments?

Every Air Jordan Releasing in 2026

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